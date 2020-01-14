advertisement

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences will honor Calgarian Jann Arden with an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at this year’s Juno Awards.

Arden will enter March 15 in Junos, which will be held at the SaskTel Center in Saskatoon. It is the first induction announced for 2020 and the 57th in total. The Canadian Hall of Fame Music was founded in 1978. It joins artists like Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Rush and the Hag tragically in the Hall. The Canadian Music Hall of Fame is now housed in Studio Bell, home of the National Music Center, in Calgary. The center will launch an exhibition honoring Arden on March 20th.

In 2019, the Academy introduced numerous artists to the Hall of Fame for the first time. Junkies Cowboy, Chilliwack, Andy Kim and the late Bobby Curtola were rushed. For the first time in the history of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a private ceremony was also held to honor the defendants at the National Music Center in October. A spokesman for the National Music Center confirmed Tuesday that it will hold another very induction ceremony in the fall, though it is unclear at this time how many artists will be promoted.

Arden reached the star on the Canadian music scene in 1993 with her first album, Time for Mercy. Her career spans three decades, 14 albums and 19 top-10 singles. She is also an author and star on CTV comedy Jann.

She has won eight Juno Awards, including Best New Solo Artist in 1994, Writer of the Year in 1995 and 2002 and Female Vocalist of the Year in 1995 and 2001.

Arden has a star on the Canada Walk of Fame and her thanks include the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Order of Canada.

Juno Week runs in Saskatoon from March 9-15, with the 49th Juno Awards at Sasktel Center on March 15.

