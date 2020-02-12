Last Monday Janet Jackson appeared as an interview guest on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”.

On Wednesday she takes part in another segment.

The entertainment icon accompanies Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to a performance of “Classroom Instruments”.

In addition to this segment, the Fallon on Wednesday includes interviews with Zoe Kravitz and Ryan Seacrest. The episode also includes a suggestion box segment and a performance by Jack Harlow.

It will air on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT. Before the episode, the network shared photos of the recording:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1208 – Pictured: (lr) Moderator Jimmy Fallon and singer-songwriter Janet Jackson with The Roots during “Classroom Instruments” on February 12, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1208 – PICTURED (lr) TV personality Ryan Seacrest during an interview with presenter Jimmy Fallon on February 12, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1208 – Image: ( lr) Actress Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 12, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)