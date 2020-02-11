advertisement

To update: Shortly after announcing her new tour, Janet Jackson attended the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

The pop symbol spoke to Jimmy Fallon on Monday. A first video highlight from the interview follows, as well as photos from the recording.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Np-zzomZSj8 (/ embed)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – episode 1206 – Pictured: (from left) Actress Jane Levy during an interview with presenter Jimmy Fallon on February 10, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1206 – Pictured: (from left) singer-songwriter Janet Jackson during an interview with moderator Jimmy Fallon on February 10, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1206 – Pictured: Comedian Jo Firestone appears on February 10, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

Janet Jackson has just officially confirmed her upcoming “Black Diamond” world tour starting in Miami this June.

To celebrate the news, Jackson appears on a late night talk show on Monday evening.

The entertainment symbol appears in “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. She chats with Fallon as the episode’s main interviewer. Other guests on the show are interview partner Jane Levy and comedian Jo Firestone.

The episode is pre-recorded and broadcast on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT. Before the broadcast, NBC shared photos of the recording.

