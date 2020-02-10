advertisement

The Oscars were launched in fantastic style last night, with Janelle Monae knocking the house down and earning a standing ovation from the biggest Hollywood movie stars.

A jazz number to end all jazz numbers, Janelle Monae’s “Come Alive” was a six-minute opening that spilled everyone’s blood for the inevitable three-hour ceremony about to begin. . She made sure to refer to many of the evening’s candidates, as well as to blackmail the A-listers in the audience, such as Brie Larson and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dressed in her branded tuxedo and quiff, Monae has been joined on stage by dancers disguised as different film characters over the past year, including “ Little Women ”, “ Dolemite Is My Name ” and “ Midsommar ”.

Unbeknownst to him, Tom Hanks was also part of Monae’s opening, with her placing her bowler hat over the top of her head. And of course he looks delighted to have received a new hat – just look at that face.

Billie Porter joined Monae on the stage halfway, wearing a golden cape that flies the stage, to help complete Elton John’s “ I’m Still Standing ”.

However, Monae stirred the Oscar pot by singing “Oscars so white” during the performance, as well as by referencing all the different directors named at night … oh that’s right, there aren’t any .

She also said at the crowded Hollywood Dolby Theater: “I am so proud to present myself as a black and queer artist telling stories. Happy black history month!”

Be sure to check its full number – the “Oscars so white” moment occurs around the 2.30 mark in the video below.

