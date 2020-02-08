advertisement

The Fire Drill Fridays movement uses celebrity platforms to empower environmental activists and advocate for progressive climate change legislation.

Los Angeles City Hall was packed with hundreds of climate change activists and several celebrities on Friday morning. Although their backgrounds were different – the speakers ranged from indigenous leaders to actors Jane Fonda and Joaquin Phoenix – they all shared the same message: “Our house is on fire” and the climate crisis needs to be addressed.

Participants gathered for the city’s first Fire Drill Friday, an ongoing environmental activist movement led by Fonda and Greenpeace last year. Fonda, a lifelong activist who supported the civil rights movement and rejected the Vietnam and Iraq war, has devoted a lot of time to the movement in recent months. She moved to Washington DC and started protesting outside the Capitol every Friday to urge elected officials to deal with the planet’s ongoing climate crisis.

Although she had to return to Los Angeles to film Netflix ‘Grace and Frankie’ Fonda, Fire Drill brought Fridays with her and the movement has continued to grow. Fire Drill Fridays, based in Los Angeles, only take place on the first Friday of every month due to Fonda’s work schedule. As soon as the filming of “Grace and Frankie” is completed, Fonda plans to tour the USA with Greenpeace and host local events until the end. The goal is to make the 2020 presidential election more climate-focused.

Many headlines related to Fire Drill Fridays have focused on arresting its high-profile activists. The typical Fire Drill Friday event includes a variety of speakers that lead to nonviolent civil disobedience, usually due to crowds or disabilities. Fonda has been arrested five times during the Fire Drill Friday events in Washington DC (one of these arrests prevented her from receiving a British Academy Britannia award in person), stressing that civil disobedience is a powerful political tool, especially when it comes from celebrities a powerful public platform was abused.

“Every week you have the opportunity to commit yourself,” Fonda said in an interview. “Civil disobedience is not a first way out, but it is a step up.” You made an application, marched, asked and begged, and you haven’t heard yet, so take the next step. Aligning your body with your values ​​is very empowering and offers this opportunity. “

Civil disobedience is not a requirement for Fire Drill Friday events. Although Fonda still speaks at every gathering, she noted that she has been unable to participate in civil disobedience for three months after reaching agreement on her arrests in court.

ETIENNE LAURENT / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

A Greenpeace spokesman said Friday afternoon several dozen participants gathered at Maverick Natural Resources (a company that does a large number of oil and gas drilling in Southern California and the Central Valley). According to the spokesman, no arrests have been made.

While the mainstream media and the cultural zeitgeist have begun to focus more on climate-related issues in recent years, Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays experienced particularly rapid growth thanks to their prominent participants. Celebrity activism is a key component, and other Hollywood staff at the recent event included Joaquin Phoenix, Amber Valletta, Bonnie Wright, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, and Norman Lear The keynote speakers at the event, who were all environmental activists or community organizers.

Fonda also led the movement’s lectures, where she discussed with prominent activists and climate change experts the effects of climate on issues such as jobs, agriculture, and the military. The talks were broadcast on Facebook Live.

While advertisements for well-known people like Phoenix, arrested during a Fire Drill Friday event in Washington DC last month, raise awareness of the movement, Fire Drill Friday celebrities are primarily intended to provide a platform for overlooked demographic data the importance of climate activism, said Annie Leonard, Executive Director of Greenpeace.

“The celebrities move into the spotlight, but understand that the real voices that need to be amplified are not theirs,” Leonard said in an interview. “The celebrities have the task of introducing the speakers, drawing the cameras, addressing the topic and increasing the audience. They create an incredible limelight, with which we prioritize the voices that are marginalized in national discussions, e.g. B. Women, young people and indigenous peoples who often live at the forefront of climate change. “

Fonda found that the movement grew much faster than she expected. Fonda turned to Leonard last September to talk about climate activism, and the duo found that they were influenced by the same activists, namely Greta Thunberg – hence the often repeated warning from the movement that “our house is on fire” – and that Author Naomi Klein’s “On Fire: The Burning Argument for a Green New Deal. “The work of anti-apartheid activist Randall Robinson, who also practiced civil disobedience with well-known influencers, was another important influencing factor and inspired the duo to attract more celebrities to their environmental movement. Other celebrities who have attended previous Fire Drill Friday events are Martin Sheen, Ted Danson, Susan Sarandon and Sam Waterston.

Fire Drill Fridays was launched in a difficult time for America’s environmental policy. President Donald Trump and many prominent Republican politicians reject the scientific consensus on climate change. Although the Democrats were more open to climate-oriented legislation, several Democrats opposed the Green New Deal, a much-discussed package of environmental laws that strongly supports the Fire Drill Fridays movement. Fonda said she met with senators to discuss how Fire Drill Fridays could promote environmental legislation last year. They asked Fonda to “build an army”.

“We are growing in number and want more people to feel comfortable and demanding,” said Fonda in an interview. “We always focus on science and the requirements are: no new fossil fuels, no leakage of existing fossil fuels over 30 years and no support for a green new deal.”

