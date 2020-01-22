advertisement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 13th Preseason All-SEC team on Wednesday to highlight the upcoming SEC softball season, and it was announced that South Carolina Jana Johns represented the Gamecocks in the squad.

In 2019, Johns started with 0.348 in 57 on her way to 56 hits and 50 runs with 44 RBI. She ended the season with 26 additional hits, including the top 15 home runs of the program season. Originally from Calhoun, Georgia, she is the first player in the Beverly Smith era to lead the team in consecutive seasons in free bases.

For her efforts, she was appointed to the All-SEC Second Team and All-Region Squad.

Alabama had three representatives on the team, while Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee each had two student athletes in the squad. Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri all had one player on the team. In a breakdown by class, the 2020 team consisted of six seniors, six juniors and two sophomores.

The Preseason All-SEC softball team was chosen by the league’s head coaches and consists of at least 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielder, four outfielder, three pitcher, one catcher and one designated player / utility. No ties were broken.

Full pre-season 2020 all-SEC softball team

Name, school

position

Cl.

hometown

Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

IF

Sr.

Lafayette, La.

Hannah Adams, Florida

IF

Jr.

Hoschton, Ga.

Alex Martens, Kentucky

IF

Sr.

McHenry, Ill.

Jana Johns, South Carolina

IF

Jr.

Calhoun, Ga.

Chelsea Seggern, Tennessee

IF

Sr.

Thrall, Texas

Elissa Brown, Alabama

OF

Sr.

Eclectic, Ala.

Hannah McEwen, Arkansas

OF

Jr.

San Diego, California

Aliyah Andrews, LSU

OF

Sr.

Oldsmar, Fla.

Brooke Wilmes, Missouri

OF

Jr.

Johnston, Iowa

Montana Fouts, Alabama

P

So.

Grayson, Ky.

Fall storms, Arkansas

P

Sr.

Temecula, Calif.

Ashley Rogers, Tennessee

P

So.

Athens, Tenn.

Mia Davidson, Mississippi State

C

Jr.

Hillsborough, N.C.

Shelbi Sunseri, LSU

DP / UT

Jr.

Santa Fe, Texas

