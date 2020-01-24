advertisement

Jamie Vardy will miss the FA Cup trip from Leicester City to Brentford on Saturday, but Brendan Rodgers hopes that he will face Aston Villa again in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

The striker was substituted in the first half of the Foxes’ 4-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League, initially fearing that he had suffered a thigh injury that turned out to be unfounded.

Vardy actually struggled with a problem in his buttocks and is treated in Leicester when his teammates are in action at Griffin Park.

Manager Rodgers, however, is optimistic that the former England striker will return to 1-1 for Villa on Tuesday.

“It is not available for the weekend and there will be a question mark for Tuesday, although it is certainly not as serious as we first thought,” said Rodgers on Friday.

“It’s not his Achilles tendon, it’s a weakness, so we’re hopeful for Tuesday, but there’s a bit of work. He’ll get some work with the medical team. He’ll stay with them for the weekend.”

“He’s a lot better than right after the game when he was tense, sore and had a hard time moving. But today he was a lot better.”

Vardy is the Premier League top scorer this season with 17 goals.

