Jamie Oliver has announced that he will open a new restaurant in Dublin in April. The television chef says Jamie Oliver’s Checker Lane, a 100-seat restaurant on Exchequer Street, will “celebrate some of my favorite comfort dishes and the menu is full of great, hearty flavors and simple seasonal ingredients: the food that I really love cook and guests love to eat ”.

He opens the restaurant three doors down from Fallon & Byrne on Exchequer Street and takes over the business of the Petit children’s clothing store and the boulevard café.

Checker Lane is led by Gerry Fitzpatrick – the Fitzers family of restaurants – who partnered with Oliver in 2012 to open Jamie’s Italian Dundrum. But the new restaurant is billed as a one-off with a completely new concept for Oliver; Instead of pasta and pizza, the menu offers “the best Irish products from fresh oysters straight from the bay, beef from the Robata grill as well as monkfish and scampi”. Checker Lane’s weekend menus also offer brunch dishes and Oliver’s roast with all the ingredients.

The restaurant says his beef will come Gilligan’s Farm, at Co Roscommon, and its fish, including Carlingford oysters and catches from Hook Head, at Co Wexford, from the Dublin-based Kish fish, Checker Lane will also serve David Llewellyn’s ciderfrom Rush in the north of Dublin; McSwiggan Hope beerfrom Kilbarrack in Dublin; and coffee from the Drink Monastery, in Rialto in Dublin.

The new company follows collapse of Oliver’s UK restaurant business last year with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs. According to some information, the company owed the creditors almost EUR 91 million. Oliver said he tried everything to keep the business alive. But after he closed some restaurants, put more than 13.5 million euros of his own money in the company and looked for a new investor, he gave up. He has closed or sold a total of 25 restaurants, including most of his Italian Jamie stores in the UK, Barbecoa and London’s Fifteen restaurant

Jamie’s Italian dundrum was not affected, and Oliver’s companies still operate 74 restaurants with 21 franchise partners in 27 markets, including branches of Jamie’s Italian, Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Jamie’s Deli, Jamie Oliver’s Diner and Jamie Oliver Kitchen.

Checker Lane is expected to create 30 jobs. A chef, sous-chefs, managers and hotel staff are currently being hired.

