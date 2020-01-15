advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Aspiring Fil-Am Jamie Malonzo and Gilas program member Jaydee Tungcab banish the 137-man class that applied for the 2020 PBA D-League Draft.

The 6-foot-6 Malonzo had a short but memorable stay at De La Salle, but did enough in its short stay with a place on the Season 82 Mythical Team.

Tungcab meanwhile played sparingly for the University of the Philippines, but the 1-3 striker caught the attention of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to secure a spot in the pool.

Both Tungcab and Malonzo are expected to be selected in the first round and could potentially switch to AMA Online Education, which holds the top overall selection for the fourth year in a row.

Also on board are the former UAAP Junior MVP Jerie Pingoy, ex-Batang Gila’s outstanding Jollo Go, Cebu stars Darrell Menina and Jaybie Mantilla, Judel Fuentes from Centro Escolar University and John Apacable from the University of the East.

Other foreigners who register for the draft are Joshua Torralba from La Salle, James Spencer from UP, David Murrell and JJ Espanola.

Yves Sazon and King Destacamento also direct the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League players.

