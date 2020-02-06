advertisement

Jamie Laing should participate in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 after being forced to leave last year’s series.

Made in ChelseaJamie had to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 after the launch show due to an injury.

He had to resign after hurting his foot before the first live performance, without ever having the opportunity to perform for the judges.

Now it has been reported that Jamie was lined up for the 2020 cast and that he was “in great shape”.

A source told The Sun today: “Jamie has been in touch with the BBC and confirmed that he is fighting well and that he is more than capable of participating in the next series.

“To have a place in the most prestigious dance performance on television and then have it taken away by something that was not your fault was a bitter pill to swallow.

“Knowing he can come back and give him another shot made him really excited.”

Speaking last year, Jamie said he was left in tears after being kicked out of the show.

Jamie admitted, “I cried! I just wanted to be Madonna! When you’re in a show like that, you become friends with everyone, it’s pretty overwhelming.

“I was telling everyone that this is a dance performance why I am so upset.”

Recalling having suffered from his injury, Jamie told ITV This Morning: “The training was all good, I thought I was Billy Elliot. But it happened the day and it started to hurt. felt like someone hit me with a belt on the back of my foot.

“It was like walking on glass, but being British, you just have to smile and go through it.

“Everyone [the specialists] said it was not going well, it was eight weeks in a trunk.”

After Jamie’s release, Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher was dropped to join the show.

Kelvin has been associated with a professional dancer Oti Mabuse and the pair won the 2019 series.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on BBC One in the fall.

The show usually starts in September and continues until December.

