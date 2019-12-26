advertisement

Jamie Foxx receives the Spotlight Award, actor at the 2020 Awards Gala of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, as the PSIFF organizers announced on Thursday.

Foxx will receive the award for his appearance in Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Just Mercy,” a fact-based drama in which he plays Walter McMillian, a man who was wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death in Alabama in 1987. starring in the film as Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer who founded the Equal Justice Initiative and campaigned for the release of McMillian and many other convicts.

Foxx was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for the film.

Other winners of this year’s gala are Antonio Banderas, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Zack Gottsagen, Jennifer Lopez, Joaquín Phoenix, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger.

The gala will take place on Thursday January 2nd at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival will continue until January 13th at the Desert Resort east of Los Angeles.

2020 Oscar candidate, From Awkwafina to Renee Zellweger (exclusive photos)

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap Hair: Marcus Francis Styling: Erica Cloud Make-up: Kirin Bhatty

Actor Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, “Judy” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Sam Mendes, “1917” Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap

George MacKay, Sam Mendes and Dean-Charles Chapman, “1917” Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap

Aldis Hodge actor, “Clemency” Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap Groomer: Amber Dreadon @ Greyscale Management with Dr. Barbara Strum Skincare and Jouer Cosmetics

Actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Kasi Lemmons, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Marielle Heller, “A nice day in the neighborhood” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Waves” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Author, director and actor Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actors Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap Kaitlyn Dever Makeup: Coleen Campbell-Olwell for exclusive artists using Tarte Cosmetics

Actor Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Cameraman Roger Deakins, “1917” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Directors Josh and Ben Safdie with actor Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Kevin Garnett, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Actress Julia Butters, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap

Actors Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy” and “Ford v Ferrari” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Toni Collette, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Actor Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and screenwriter-director-actor Edward Norton, “Motherless Brooklyn” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Lolo Spencer, “Give Me Liberty” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Directors Mati Diop and Antoneta Kastrati Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Director Mati Diop, “Atlantics” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Hair: Courtney Housner for exclusive artists with SEVEN Haircare Make-up: Olaf Derlig for exclusive artists with Koh Gen Do

Director Antoneta Kastrati, “Zana” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Songwriter Diane Warren, “Breakthrough” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Directors Alex Holmes and sailor Tracy Edwards, “Maiden” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Stellan Skarsgård and director Hans Pettre Moland, “Out Stealing Horses” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Václav Marhoul, “The Painted Bird” Photographed by Ash Thayer for TheWrap

Actress María Valverde and director Andrés Wood, “Spider” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap

Director Halina Reijn, “Instinct” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap

Actor Edward James Olmos, writer Robert Mailer Anderson and director Michael D. Olmos, “Windows on the World” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Diane Warren and others are fighting for Academy recognition this season

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Hair: Marcus Francis

Styling: Erica Cloud

Make-up: Kirin Bhatty

