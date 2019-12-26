Jamie Foxx receives the Spotlight Award, actor at the 2020 Awards Gala of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, as the PSIFF organizers announced on Thursday.
Foxx will receive the award for his appearance in Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Just Mercy,” a fact-based drama in which he plays Walter McMillian, a man who was wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death in Alabama in 1987. starring in the film as Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer who founded the Equal Justice Initiative and campaigned for the release of McMillian and many other convicts.
Foxx was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for the film.
Also read: The Just Mercy echoes in Montgomery, Alabama – and beyond
Other winners of this year’s gala are Antonio Banderas, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Zack Gottsagen, Jennifer Lopez, Joaquín Phoenix, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger.
The gala will take place on Thursday January 2nd at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival will continue until January 13th at the Desert Resort east of Los Angeles.
