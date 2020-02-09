advertisement

Just when we thought Mankles would be the only reason to destroy a wedding at Married At First Sight, the disgusting groom who has the cropped pants goes off and throws out a boisterous tantrum and storms.

Why? Because his mother tries to create a little show business razzle by storming the stage, gripping the microphone and performing an a-cappella song as a one-woman flash mob. I do the same at funerals.

NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS: Listen to James Weir’s podcast

advertisement

JAMES WEIR RECAPS: Married at first sight episode 4

On Sunday evening, the experts hit the next two games for the series, and the Macaron record remains untouched.

We meet Connie and Jonethen. She is an aspiring marine biologist and he is a FIFO employee on the Goldie. Connie is super gentle with no self-esteem and she doesn’t know why she is single. We probably inform her because she insists on wearing these strange glasses.

“I’ve been single for five years. I do a lot of things alone. I don’t have a lot of friends. I do most things alone,” she whispers to us.

Honestly, we’re sorry, but she’s a little wet. We’ll quickly write Connie off as someone who isn’t interesting enough to be included in this summary. But then comes her judgy mother Rina, who hates everything and everyone and openly criticizes people. After all, we feel represented on this show. Of course we have to include Rina.

When her gentle daughter tells her that she is getting married, Rina laughs on her face. Then she finds out Married at first sight and she spits

“I can’t stand this show. I think it’s ridiculous. Catty and bitchy,” she spat.

Rina only listed the two things that make us tolerate this program, but each one for itself.

It is at this point that Connie and Rina’s acting really gets on our noses and we are too bored to play along.

In the meantime, we meet Ivan, an obnoxious real estate agent who corrects everyone in the pronunciation of his name and is mean to his parents. The experts bring him together with Aleks because “they are both real estate agents!” And sure. Good job, people.

“I’m 26 and not married and have never lived with a man, and it’s just weird,” Aleks says.

She has a tattoo with notes on her ankle and the word “love” is in italics on her wrist. Obviously, she’s the kind of person who makes questionable decisions and has no regrets about what makes her the perfect candidate for this show.

On the morning of her wedding day, she articulated how she felt.

“If I have to describe it, it’s like holding a coffee in my hand, but I have to sneeze and I’m so nervous that I’ll burn myself that I’ll try to hold it back,” she explains.

You could just put the coffee down, sneeze, and then pick up the coffee again. But this show is not based on logic. It is based on the supposed science.

The time has come for Ivan to put deodorant on his feet and powder his milky inside to avoid chafing, and we just give up. These two clowns can have each other.

We are late for Connie and Jonethen’s wedding and everything is good (read: boring) and they are happy with each other. So we pull Rina outside and let her talk mean.

For a woman who hates this show, Rina likes the screen to run.

“I can’t stand this show!” She explains.

“Then literally stop playing on it,” we look at her.

“Why do you hate this show?” Asks a producer.

“You’ll cut that out so it doesn’t matter what I say,” she snorts. “I think this show can be quite manipulative. Just like in this interview – you will get a lot out of it, you will not take everything I said. “

Mhhhmm. Mhhhmm. You are a smart lady, Rina.

We ask her what she thinks of Jonethen and whether the marriage will work out.

“Um. No, I actually don’t,” she snaps.

Jonethen walks around the reception and meets the family and Rina eats him. But then the speeches are made and hours pass and at the end of the night Rina decides that she loves everyone, mainly because she is drunk.

“I hope you get sick!” She sips as she stumbles out of the ballroom.

In a church on the other side of the city, the Aleks family has already discovered a major problem with the new family member: Mankles. Man. Ankle.

The current trend towards shorts that expose a man’s ankles has been so offensive around the world that some bars and clubs have even banned the presence of mankles in their facilities.

Anyway everyone has a problem with Ivan’s mankle tap shoe combination and when Aleks rolls up it’s the first thing she notices.

But Mankles are the least concern of Aleks and she has to endure this creepy kiss.

Aleks is blinded by the joy of finally finding companionship at the age of 26. That is why it overlooks all red flags. Until she sees Ivan’s brutal side.

Ivan is always angry with his Ukrainian parents and gets angry when they look in his direction. In an intimate moment, his mother Joanne tells us that she has a secret talent.

“You know, I love performing,” she winks at us.

Joanne, we could fucking say you have talent and we think you should go on stage and show us what you have. And it does. The lights go down and she grabs a microphone before emitting an a cappella tune.

Ivan cuts sick.

“You’re embarrassed,” he snaps at his mother, but she doesn’t listen because she’s too busy feeling her own groove.

We’re starting to make song requests.

“Pour some sugar on me!”

“Rolling in The Deep!”

“Dance Monkey!”

But before anyone can really fool Joanne, Ivan leaves and shames her in front of the whole room – death stares at her and shakes his head as she stumbles back to her table.

Gosh, people really don’t appreciate raw talent anymore and I know exactly how Joanne feels. There were a few months last year when I was walking around the office singing, “I’m at a low point and watching how I know it!” And then some losers, whose names I don’t know, filed a complaint.

“I wanted to go,” Ivan tells his wife through gritted teeth. “She doesn’t notice what she just did.”

But Joanne is an experienced performer and she knows that the crowd loved it every second. Enthusiastic reviews are circulating in the hall.

“We should have arranged a flash mob!” She says. Joanne, we’re giving you permission to arrange a flash mob anytime, anywhere, baby.

Ivan starts screaming around the room to make tequila and Aleks can’t believe what kind of brat her new husband is. He explains that he is no longer hungry and storms out of the reception to pout in a dark room – and lets his wife walk down the hall alone to meet her new in-laws.

As we all know, about 20 minutes after a public tantrum, you realize how a huge idiot you look like. Ivan may be disgusting, but he still feels the burning of guilt and humiliation. He marches back in with his little jokes and apologizes grumpily. Does Aleks forgive him? Of course she is 26! If she doesn’t make it with this guy, there is literally no one in the world!

A tantrum over an a cappella solo flash mob is something Aleks can forgive. But people? This is a fight for tomorrow.

If you would like further observations on shortened trousers and funeral performances, follow me on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram: @hellojamesweir

advertisement