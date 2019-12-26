advertisement

The fans of “You” had a love-hate relationship with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) throughout the first season when they saw the charming bookseller run around and catastrophically kill people, all in the name of love. And because Joe is so cute and cute – if he’s not totally crazy – a few viewers have shifted into the area of ​​”love” rather than “hate”, and some have even sent requests to Joe to “kidnap” them “.

(Fortunately, Badgley replied “No thanks”, reminding Joe fans that “he is a murderer.”)

When TheWrap sat down to speak to James Scully, who is joining the cast for the second season of the series that has just started, we asked him if he was a Joe sympathizer too. The answer was complicated and reveals a bit about how tight his character, Forty Quinn, is with Joe in “You” season 2.

Also read: Trailer for season 2 of ‘You’: Candace knows what Joe – or will? – Has (video)

“It is now difficult for me to separate Penn and Joe from each other after I did the show and shot the show,” said the “Heathers” alumni in an interview that you can see in the video above. “We spent a lot of time together on the set and – without spoiling anything – I’ll say Forty and Joe will come VERY close in season two.”

“So, you know, am I a fan of Joe? No, probably not, right? Scully says with a laugh. The actor considers Badgley the perfect person to play this role, knowing that everything his character does is terrible.

“So it’s difficult because it’s what makes this character so endearing and redeemable, because here, too, you couldn’t find anyone who was different from the character he was playing. They are both cute and quiet and literally, but this is where the similarities end, right? Thank God! “

Also read: Joe – Who Goes by Will Now – Dunks on LA in Netflix ‘First’ You Season 2 Teaser (Video)

Scully’s character Forty is one of the new people Joe (now called “Will”) meets when he moves from New York City to Los Angeles earlier this season. And Forty is the brother of love, Joe’s – he, WILL’s, loves the interest in the new season. Netflix has described the character as “confident, unbiased and privileged”.

This is how Scully broken down forty for us:

“As I explain it, he’s like a 13-year-old boy trapped like an adult man’s body. His parents have spoiled him, they may have promoted some of his more dangerous or self-destructive tendencies. So he can be a bit stormy , a little confrontational, a little badly behaved, but in the midst of it he really just wants to be loved and understood and to be a good friend. I think that’s what we see in season two like he’s trying to do that To fight between his good inner nature and what people expect from him. “

Watch TheWrap’s full interview with Scully above to find out how he moved from NYC to LA in season two.

“You” Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

