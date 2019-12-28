advertisement

James McCarthy calls it “a long way” and he’s been with it for three years. For a 29-year-old professional athlete, this is not only long, it is also hard, uphill and there will have been times when it felt like the wrong way. “It’s been a couple of tough years,” he says, “but I’m back and I hope I can keep going.”

McCarthy spoke last Saturday. He had just completed his first full Premier League 90 minutes in three years.

In December 2016, he was an Everton midfielder who played in a team with Romelu Lukaku shortly after his 26th birthday. Now he’s a Crystal Palace player and a somewhat downplayed player after a 0-1 loss in Newcastle.

He is what he is: a calming presence in the midfield, bigger than you might think, willing to work sideways, backwards and forwards. The conversation among Palace fans centered on McCarthy’s review of a dangerous situation in Newcastle in the second half and the strange hint of spikes. Maybe they find their team a little too nice.

But for James McCarthy – and Mick McCarthy – the most important thing was that the former survived an entire top game without any obvious complaints beyond the result.

He had games when he played near the full 90 in those three years, and there was a full 90 against Colchester in the League Cup in late August. But it was mainly 11 minutes against Norwich and seven against Watford, although he mentioned the 80 in West Ham in early October when Palace won 2-1.

For McCarthy, last Saturday was a little landmark. His 2018/19 season consisted of 14 minutes for Everton, his 2017/18 season ended after six appearances with a broken leg against West Brom.

McCarthy blocked a shot from Salomon Rondon and was accidentally caught and hacked by the striker. It was such a bad collision that Rondon would collapse later. “I’m crying,” he said, “because apart from the fact that he’s a fellow professional, it was an injury I actually felt when it happened. I’ll never forget it.”

If Rondon was so bad, imagine what McCarthy did to her.

Previously, the Hamstring tribes had limited McCarthy’s time at Everton, creating tension between Ronald Koeman and Martin O’Neill. But the broken leg was an interruption no one could argue about. McCarthy was out of sight and mind. Forget but not gone.

It was January 2018. When he arrived from Wigan and Everton cost £ 13 million – Roberto Martinez was the common factor – there was only one appearance in a blue shirt. That was the 14 minutes in April. Everton prevailed and Marco Silva sold McCarthy to Palace in August.

That’s the long way he’s referring to, and suddenly his last appearance in Ireland was over three years ago – a 3-1 World Cup qualifier in Moldova. It was his eighth Irish international in 2016 that he played in all four European Championship games in France. McCarthy was a strong player and has the years and ability to be it again.

He’s been in the squad since 2016, but these hamstrings. Now he’s back, as McCarthy says, and although his recent past doesn’t mean anything, he can see Bratislava in March. He had just seen the Slovak goalkeeper Martin Dubravka up close. Dubravka will be a major barrier to the Irish.

Can McCarthy think about the playoffs?

“Yes, it is not far and I hope I can play a few games here, do a run and then get involved again.

“I play for Crystal Palace. I have to get my club career going again and if I play week after week, the international future will take care of myself.

“That is the ambition, that is the goal. I want to get involved again, but as I said, I want to play here. When I am ready again, the international will take care of himself.”

Was Mick McCarthy in contact?

“Yes, he was in touch a few times to see what happened, to make sure I was fit and to get involved again. But I have to play here. Then I can get out of there.

“I played a game in a few years. I need to keep an eye on my fitness and make sure I get a number of games. As everyone says, once you have so many games you feel better and sharper. Me I’m no different. My fitness feels good, it’s the sharpness that I need. I have to keep working. “

On St. Stephen’s Day, McCarthy was back on the bench for Palace. But West Ham’s visit to Selhurst Park brought him another good memory, two minutes before the end and the 1-1 win then won 2-1.

Today is Southampton, then Norwich next Wednesday and McCarthy should get the fitness and sharpness he needs. His long journey could have an end in sight. It could lead him to Slovakia.

Ancelotti’s Everton appetizer to his taste

It says quite a bit about Everton’s malfunction that Roberto Martinez was the manager at Goodison Park when James McCarthy signed for the club.

Martinez was still there in May 2016 and then gave in to Ronald Koeman. There were 16 months from the Dutch, followed by six from Sam Allardyce. Marco Silva has been with us for 18 months and now Carlo Ancleotti is responsible. Add David Unsworth and Duncan Ferguson as caretakers, and Everton’s squad has heard seven different coaching voices in three and a half years.

The most exciting is Ancelotti. He has a relaxed look and a charming lack of ego. And he’s a great storyteller.

Whether that means that he will work at Everton is another matter, but it does offer an opportunity to recall Ancelotti’s story of looking at Yuri Zhirkov and “all I could see was a rib eye- Steak. , , I looked him in the eye and suddenly I was starving. “

Ancelotti is open about his foodism. Aside from football, it’s the passion of a lifetime. Wanting to stick Yuri Schirkow in the fork is just one example.

It would have been worth watching Ancelotti look at Dominic Calvert-Lewin when the last whistle sounded on St. Stephen’s Day in Goodison Park. Calvert-Lewin’s late goal had given Everton all three points.

The Ancelotti eyebrow has been raised: just the beginning or the starters that the Italian wanted.

