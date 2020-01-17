advertisement

The pool stages of the Champions Cup will end this weekend. Leinster wants to achieve six out of six victories and secure a top 2 finish against Benetton Treviso in Italy tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 1 p.m.). Leo Cullen’s team has been unbeaten in 15 games this season Kiwi winger James Lowe was the focus of these efforts – He played the full 80 minutes in 10 provincial games. The 27-year-old, who will qualify for Ireland next year, does not take himself for granted to end his pool campaign in style: “I’m currently enjoying my rugby,” he said. “When I am selected, I want to perform, I want to play 80. I was very lucky to have gotten this far with no serious problems or things that kept me from playing.” , , I also like my free time. I will not lie. I like a beer like everyone else. ” Munster Support has meanwhile sued Dave Kilcoyne The bad results of his team, who left the province this weekend on the verge of a European exit: “Two (wins) out of eight are not good, but not acceptable.” We have to find solutions now. “Leinster, Ulster, Munster and Connacht will name their teams for the Champions Cup games this weekend at 12 noon today.

Elsewhere, Ballyhale Shamrocks and TJ Reid are up for tomorrow’s final against Tipperarys Borris-Ileigh at Croke Park. The Kilkenny star fights for the fifth All-Ireland SHC club medal to go next to the seven he won for his county, The 32-year-old Reid is in his 16th season after making his Ballyhale debut as a goalkeeper when he was 14. What is the secret of its longevity? “But look, it’s all about freshness and fun with the process,” he said. “And in recent years, research has shown that it’s better to recover than to flog in the gym. I understand the training and can do it every day. My job is to run a health and fitness center. I know how to keep myself in check and keep myself fresh. “

