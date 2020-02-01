advertisement

The first time James Horan played senior football in his county was the green-red tradition in the doldrums, but as always in Davitt’s country, the darkest hour is always before dawn.

Maughan – they never use his first name inland – was responsible for the county team. It was December 1995: hundreds landed in Knock Airport for JFK’s Christmas flights. In the casual nature of these things, Horan was told to be in a class of a challenge game on a maudlin Sunday in Cavan. Like every postgraduate in Ireland, Horan was broke at the time.

“The bus arrived four hours before the game. I had no money for food or lunch before. It was crazy stuff. “

He devoured the hours until it was time to head to Breffni Park. Horan had worked on underage Mayo teams, but football wasn’t the focus of his life in his early twenties. It wasn’t a burning ambition to make it for Mayo. In Breffni Park, he found his way into the locker room where someone who waved the door commanded him.

“One of the Mayo officials took me to the Cavan locker room. I didn’t know who I was, ”he tells you when you have lunch near his work at the Coca-Cola plant in Ballina. It’s a deep winter in Mayo: The Moy has swelled, the streets are scattered and the new football season is just around the corner. Photos of the election candidates, including Alan Dillon, adorn the landscape.

When he tells the story of his debut, it’s obvious that Horan is happy about the absurdity of the moment. There are few beings on this planet that are able to lift and tear down a soul as completely and regularly as Mayo football. Horan was a thoroughbred striker on a county team for four years that was characterized by personality and talent and somehow failed to win All-Ireland titles that were meant for them.

A younger James Horan in action during the 1999 Connacht Championship.

He ended the game at 28 and promptly returned to his regular life to revive Mayo mythology when he emerged from the left field in late 2010 and took over the position of senior manager. For nine years and under three different management teams – Horan, then Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly, then Stephen Rochford and again since last year Horan – Mayo teams have inspired the country. It’s as if the team is addicted to danger – witnessing James Durcan’s exciting and ridiculous equalizer in the 76th minute in Donegal.

It may have been an unconscious thing, but the revolutionary change that Mayo has made in the past decade has been instigated by Horan. He showed his county that the hyper-dramatic football moments that conquered the county summer after summer need not be psychological trauma. Over the past decade, Mayo soccer teams have seen both brilliant and catastrophic events. But Horan treated her right from the start: just one more step on the way.

Think of Mayo’s departure from the championship last summer in the Irish semi-final loss to Dublin. The season had brought her to New York, Newry, and Limerick, where they defeated neighbors Galway before eliminating a hip Donegal team on a wild night in Castlebar. They were outsiders against Dublin and showed the usual perversion in the first half. Then came the infamous twelve-minute saying, coughing out two goals and six points without answer.

I think the main reason I do what I do – which is insane – is that I really love working with boys

It was pretty much the last thing anyone expected. Horan laughs softly at the suggestion that this period should simply not have been allowed – that someone should go down injured or the ball should be touched with the hoof from the start. Everything to break the rising Dublin spell.

“Good. We looked at that and learned from it. And we went on. But: it went very quickly. When the first goal was scored, we made a few fundamental mistakes. We were still in a strong position, but we started doing things differently, so we didn’t do things right, the pressure increased and the crowd was on top and the whole thing, but again this year we did a lot of things and focused on different areas of the world Concentrated years ago. We look at different scenarios that arise so that players feel comfortable when they occur. And as long as I am involved in Gaelic football, crazy scenarios happen. “

It is questionable whether no GAA supporter – including the usual winners from Kerry, Kilkenny and lately Dublin – is getting as much for his money as the Mayoites. For this reason, after the last whistle last Saturday evening, Ciaran McDonald, the Crossmolina sun king, was seen in Ballybofey as he laughed incredulously and shook his head. The Mayo game has the ability to bamboozlen the expectations of everyone, even their favorite son.

Horan understands the mythology of Mayo football and realizes that the tremendous excitement, from elation to emptiness and back, is often part of what Mayo Mayo is all about, in the same game (sometimes in the same half). It’s just that his way of navigating through the jungle of emotions and setbacks has always been shaped by his attitude to work and life. It is clear that his day job in Coca-Cola, where he holds a leading role, would underpin his considerations of how best to lead a serious football team in a county where Gaelic football has both the hearth and the fire is.

“I would say there is a lot of it in there. Where I work is very process-driven. I am fortunate to be in a position where I am exposed to a large amount of leadership materials, courses, initiatives and operational excellence. Wherever you look, there are nuggets. And much of the information would be applicable to leadership regardless of the type of coaching, yes. “

“Leadership” has never been a more fluid concept. At the moment there is a group of people vying for the political leadership of this country. But the old understanding of leadership – patrician and authoritarian – is outdated. Every year the concept of what a team should lead is revised and adapted. It is always changing.

“Absolutely. Strangely enough, there was a GMIT course last night that I was presenting on. That was exactly the issue that was raised. If you coach a team now, many players will be 21 and 22 years old and very well trained. Many of these people are very good respectful. You can talk. You are socially aware. You are very self-regulating. You reflect through mindfulness or whatever it is. All of these concepts or tools exist and many of this generation are aware of them. And I think there is one much bigger culture of respect among stakeholders, so if you go with traditional direct leadership, I think it’s short-lived with young people, it’s more about collaboration and shared expectations and how we can improve it . “

In other words, the dressing room that Horan went to in December 1995 no longer exists: the hierarchical structures in which the boys shut up at the door and pay tribute to the gossipy veterans of many winters and summers. The idea is that they are a team. You are one. Everyone should be entitled to their vote, regardless of how long they have been in the dressing room. The trick is to maintain the character. The path to top Gaelic sport has been streamlined. The danger is that the same kind of personality gets through.

Mayo football manager James Horan is thrilled with his team’s prospects for the 2020 season. Photo: Inpho

“We talk a lot about it. The physical and mental requirements to play the game at the highest level are serious. But there are still knives. You need your eagles and your peacocks and your pigeons and your owls because if you go into the group you think that it is not healthy. But if you have 35 or 40 people in a panel, you have different characters and interests. There will be a mix.

“The difference is the obligation you have to give now. Just to make it a county panel now is way above what it used to be. And that can be a natural washout process. You won’t be put off by a panel for telling bad jokes! You need that.”

Anyone who hung around MacHale Park last summer when Mayo outshone Donegal in the Super 8 races would have seen Horan leave the stadium late. The summer rain was still falling heavily, it was getting dark and the Castlebar traffic line was still crawling. The party had started in the city center. It was funny to see how the man, who was essentially the conductor of this crazy, intoxicating opera, grabbed the car and drove home with the family, as did all supporters.

He agrees that these evenings are a journey. But the front-of-house stuff isn’t the main reason he came back for a second term. When you think about it, the big championship moments are only a fraction of the time a manager spends. In a way, they’re almost escape, because at some point you just have to sit back and let the event happen.

“I think the main reason I do what I do – which is insane – is that I really love working with people who are so ambitious and interested that they would do anything to get involved develop and grow. And I enjoy that. “

For this reason, he testifies that he absolutely loved these hard nights in January, under lights, in the snow and with cold feet. “Going there is worse than being out there. You just keep training, move and once you’re inside, you forget the cold. “He has James Burke and McDonald at his side and it is clear that when he talks about them he is excited about the work. McDonald played for Mayo for 13 years and was simply a trace of phosphorescence in the sky. By comparison, Stephen Cluxton’s public profile makes him look like a gossip. But it turns out that McDonald is an excellent communicator and a natural trainer.

“The way he speaks and explains and interviews and challenges players in a very constructive way. And of course his knowledge of the game. It is really beneficial. Ciaran Mac loves football. I am called early in the morning with various ideas and suggestions. And the players have a lot of respect. He is a calm guy who loves soccer. And would like to share as much knowledge as possible. It’s great to have it everywhere. “

When Horan returned to his second term, Aidan O’Shea said in a radio interview that he was both delighted and nervous. He recalled that during his first term in office, Horan had released a number of high-ranking players from the panel. O’Shea recognized that he now fit into this category and said that Horan’s approach could be “unscrupulous”. It is not a word that Horan deviates from.

“Yes. Good. We will be ruthless as a team in 2020. But ruthless is a very powerful word for me. Are we unscrupulous in our ability execution? How do we think? And how do we play then?”

And it is these few words that contain the essence of Horan. Here you will find him in his natural environment: boots on, no crowd, voices carried by a bitter wind, coaching, listening, teaching, learning and always as much attention as possible for the small details. It is built to try to break things down to the elementary.

When a conversation arises about Dublin and the fear and glamor of its five successive successes, it is not about size or population, but about the small, vital things that it thinks are better than the others. “Look at how many of your hand passes land on the sweet spot,” he emphasizes. He speaks of the passports that get up for the aspiring player as if held by gravity. “If the runner has to control his step, the tackler has a chance. If the ball is on the sweet spot, the tackler almost drives you forward. Dublin is far from other teams in this regard. And it’s just an example of the simple things they do well. “

Horan sat in a Sky television studio for two years, watching Dublin perform its rigorous, unforgiving magic up close. He is completely confident that he has been able to provide analysis without ever criticizing a player personally. In his day, criticism was limited to both the Western people and the telegraph, or perhaps in shimmering years to Sunday games. Now it’s everywhere.

“It is difficult for players not to hear or see it in today’s society.” And some people can handle it better than others. But I often say. , , If only people knew what these people were doing for their county. “

By “these guys” you mean he refers to the names and faces that have illuminated the dark fields. Gaelic football teams are fluent. Andy Moran, one of the largest, said goodbye this winter. Horan happily puts his hat at Moran’s feet, but his thoughts turn to lesser-known players who struggled in confusion and rarely felt the bright lights.

“Andy got a lot of recognition and was a celebrated Mayo player. We had also left Ger Cafferkey, just a phenomenon and a real student of the game. And Caolan Crowe too. AKA crowbar. He was a guy in training who had everyone’s respect. Everyone! And nobody in public knows what value and what efforts they have spent on the training. But his colleagues do it. A fantastic guy.

“He was there for a few years and did everything possible. So when you talk to the players, Caolan may not be there as often as Andy. “

Is James Horan unscrupulous? He is certainly fearless. And there is no question that he has a belief in Mayo that goes beyond logic and reason: when he speaks of the troop, it is with a kind of belief. He is a believer. But how could he not be? Stand in front of the turnstiles at about six o’clock tonight and watch the pilgrims. Feel the energy. How can you not believe

He’s quietly amused by the notion that Mayo’s best chance of winning an All-Ireland title lurks somewhere in the ruins of her scattered brilliance of the past decade. He believes that the Mayo story – any soccer story – is a continuum. Moran’s departure in 2018 and Horan’s own promising arrival to Cavan all those years ago are just part of an unstoppable succession.

“I never understand the idea of ​​a changing team,” he says. “A team is constantly changing. Has a team ever had their entire team? Last year we were younger than Dublin. But if you saw Colm Boyle training last Wednesday night. He was back from the honeymoon and couldn’t wait to be trained again. We are a very competitive team. With a lot of really exciting young players.

“I absolutely believe that we build. I thought we were going to build last year. And we ran out of steam. No excuses. We won the league without Cillian O’Connor. Many of the new people are stronger this year – James Carr, Fionn McDonagh, Conor Loftus. And I think some of the really new players are very exciting. And when you see that. , , You know, I think 2020 could be a really exciting year. “

He laughs when you say that’s the problem with Mayo. Wild excesses and boundless excitement are the only way they know.

The Mayo manager nods.

“Good. Yes. Maybe we’ll try to make you bored for a while.”

Fat chance.

