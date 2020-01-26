advertisement

PHILADELPHIA – Paying homage to Kobe Bryant to his Nikes, LeBron James passed the NBA career standings in Los Angeles and scored 29 points on Saturday night when the Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (108: 91).

James scribbled “Mamba 4 Life” while chasing Bryant, the five-time champion, in Philly. James achieved the Korb milestone with 7:23 in the third quarter. James entered 18 points before overtaking Bryant and the layup gave him 33,644 points. James is in third place with 33,655. Bryant ended his career at 33,643, all with the Lakers.

“Keep pushing the game forward at KingJames. Respect my brother # 33644 very much, ”Bryant tweeted.

James waved to the crowd in Philadelphia, which gave him rousing standing ovations when the brand was announced by the public address spokesman. The Sixers also released a graphic of the NBA’s top 10 scorers with images of James in Lakers and Miami Heat jerseys.

The 35-year-old James scored an average of at least 25 points (25.2 ppg) for the 16th consecutive season and played 44 games this season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leader in the NBA career with 38,387 points and Karl Malone is second with 36,928 points. James is on the best way to overtake Abdul-Jabbar in about three seasons. The top four goal scorers in NBA history played for the Lakers, who signed James as a free agent in 2018.

James passed Bryant in Philadelphia, where the retired Lakers star was born. James, who has played in eight consecutive NBA finals, has 6,911 postseason points with Cleveland and Miami that don’t count in the official total.

James ‘magic number and Anthony Davis’ 31 points were not enough to help the Lakers.

Ben Simmons had 29 points and 10 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 29 points. The Sixers improved to 6-3 as they lost all-star center Joel Embiid with a ligament tear on the finger in the left hand. Embiid hoped to return as soon as next week.

The Sixers led at 22 and watched that lead shrink to five in the fourth quarter. Al Horford, the below-average free agent pickup, buried a 3 that increased the lead to 10 and rocked the crowd. Horford met a midfielder and Simmons, who had lost a tooth sometime in the first half, scored a goal that gave the 76s the air they needed to secure the win.

James hit the mark against 76ers coach Brett Brown, who was an assistant in San Antonio when the Spurs swept Cleveland for the title and again when the heat defeated the Spurs.

“Just like a fan, you step back and just look at all your work, no matter where you go, it’s unique. He does it with class,” Brown said before the game. “Besides all his success and the attention he gets received daily, it does not appear to flash. He has character, he lives correctly, he acts correctly, he is probably the best player who has ever played our sport. “

Let the debate rage about which Laker was the biggest, The King or Black Mamba. But there’s no denying that James, a four-time NBA MVP with a career mark of 3-6 in the NBA final, is now over Bryant on the scoring list.

TIP-INS

Lakers: JaVale McGee missed a second game with flu-like symptoms.

Sixers: G Josh Richardson sat back with his left Achilles tendon stretched. … G Zhaire Smith, who was drafted with Richardson from the G League, left his first game of the season with a sprained left ankle. … Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, rapper Gucci Mane, Phillies manager Joe Girardi and a handful of Philadelphia Eagles were at stake.

NEXT

Lakers: Return home on Tuesday to play against the Clippers.

76ers: hosts Golden State on Tuesday evening.

