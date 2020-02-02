advertisement

SACRAMENTO, California – LeBron James had another triple double despite a night shoot, Anthony Davis scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers battled the Sacramento Kings 129-113 on Saturday, their first win since Kobe Bryant’s death.

James had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while helping Los Angeles finish a two-game skid. James shot 6 out of 15 and missed three out of four 3-pointers, but made up for it with his 11th triple double of the season and the 92nd of his career.

advertisement

Avery Bradley added 19 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 and Rondo had 13 points and eight assists.

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Buddy Hield had 22 for Sacramento.

The Lakers played one night after an emotional defeat of 127: 119 against Portland at the Staples Center in their first game since Sunday’s helicopter crash, which killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other players.

During the first time out less than four minutes after the game started, a video was shown on the giant scoreboard showing Bryant and Gianna playing basketball while members of the Lakers and Kings were watching. Numbers 8 and 24 flashed on the square as Bryant’s voice echoed through the building.

Tributes continued to play throughout the game as fans – many wearing Bryant’s jerseys – repeatedly shouted his name.

A memorial wall with pictures of Bryant and Gianna was erected in front of one of the main entrances to the Golden 1 Center. Fans scribbled messages on the wall, leaving flowers.

Inside, the Lakers did their best to move forward after the tragedy that shook the entire organization.

They scored 44 points in the first quarter, 14 threes and 26 assists before half-time. They dominated the Kings at both ends and built an 81-64 lead.

James took a quick break with a two-hand slump in the second quarter that attracted the crowd, and then made a long pass for a layup to Caldwell-Pope. James followed with another dip and Rondo added a 3 pointer.

The kings reached 108-93 at the beginning of the fourth quarter before the Lakers left. James had a 3-pointer, Rondo scored two goals and Caldwell-Pope made three free throws.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Los Angeles ended with 33 assists. … The 81 points in the first half were a seasonal high. This also suited Bryant’s career as a top scorer. Bradley had 16 points with four 3s in the first half. … Kyle Kuzma scored 12 points.

Kings: Eric Mika had six points and seven rebounds on his NBA debut. Mika, who had been with the G League at Stockton, had signed a ten-day contract earlier that day.

NEXT

Lakers: Host the Spurs on Tuesday. Los Angeles won both games against San Antonio this season.

Kings: Play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement