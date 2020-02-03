advertisement

HOUSTON – Houston coach Mike D’Antoni has been with James Harden long enough to know that he will eventually come out of his gunfire crisis.

But he admitted on Sunday that he was quite relieved that this was sooner rather than later.

“I can go home and go to bed now,” said D’Antoni. “Before I wouldn’t sleep much.”

Harden had 40 points and avoided a triple double assistant who led the Rockets to a 117: 109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rookie sensation Zion Williamson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose winning streak was snapped up in three games.

Harden, who added 10 rebounds and 9 assists, poured 26 points in the first half and cooled in the second half. But he still had his second consecutive game with 30 or more points after not scoring 30 in his last four games after surviving a burglary.

“James is James, so we can do the rest for everything else because he seems to be back,” said D’Antoni.

Jrue Holiday had three points before Josh Hart scored one of two free throws so New Orleans could take the lead to 110-107 in two minutes.

Eric Gordon added a basket seconds later and Danuel House hit a 3-pointer to score 115-107, with less than a minute remaining to seal the win.

Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Houston went back with its small lineup when mid Clint Capela missed his second straight game and the third in four games with a squeezed right paragraph. Russell Westbrook added 22 points for the Rockets and Ben McLemore had 22 from the bank.

Harden was more interested in talking about Houston’s defense than his shots.

“We did a pretty good and solid job throughout the game,” he said. “The fourth quarter was the time to lock it, and we did it to win the game.”

Pelican coach Alvin Gentry was unhappy that his team was unable to get the ball to Williamson for long stretches in the fourth quarter.

“Zion can’t run four minutes without touching basketball, and that’s up to me,” he said. “This is something I have to make sure that it will never happen again.”

Gentry was asked if the failure to bring the ball to him was due to the fact that the team was not used to playing with the newcomer, who had only played six games.

“No,” he said. “You have to get him the damn basketball … if not, there’s no reason for us to have him in the game. And that won’t happen either.”

Williamson was not upset about his lack of touch in the fourth quarter.

“I trust my teammates,” he said. “They felt that what they were doing was the right game and I am not blaming them for anything they were doing.”

The pelicans went from one to the fourth and scored the first four points of the quarter to make it 97-92. But Harden made a 3-pointer before finding Westbrook for a layup to tie to the left with about 10 minutes.

The pelicans were two points later in the fourth when House made a 3-pointer to set Houston 102-101. After that, both teams missed numerous shots and Houston finally managed to get back on the board with a layup of house within seven minutes. Harden then hung up to increase the Houston lead to 106-101.

Hart scored the first field goal for New Orleans in another four minutes and reduced the lead to 106-103 in the middle of the fourth round.

The teams missed nine shots over the next two and a half minutes, before Harden added two points on free throws, which increased the run from Houston to 9-2 and made it to 108-103 by three and a half minutes.

This game was consistently tight and Houston reduced the lead to 93:92 in the fourth quarter after McLemore made two of three free throws after being fouled with a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans made 10 out of 33 3-pointers. … Hart had 16 points and 10 rebounds. … The pelicans only scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. Lonzo Ball scored 10 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Rockets: Trainer Mike D’Antoni said Capela suffers from his injury every day and will only play when he is pain free. … Houston undertook 16 out of 51 3-point attempts. … House had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

ZION’S START Sunday was the fourth 20-point game for Williamson. He is the first rookie to score 20 or more points four times in his first six games since Damian Lillard did so in the 2012/13 season. Before Lillard, Kevin Durant was the last to do so in 2007/08.

NEXT

Pelicans: host Milwaukee on Tuesday evening.

Rockets: Host Charlotte on Tuesday evening.

