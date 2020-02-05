advertisement

HOUSTON – James Harden has regained his shot and that has helped the Houston Rockets drive a winning streak despite injuries to other starters.

Harden had 40 points and 11 assists, and the Shorthanded Rockets overcame an early deficit to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday night.

Houston won their third consecutive game, handing Charlotte their fourth consecutive defeat and their twelfth in 13 games.

Harden ended the rebound just before a triple double after also scoring 40 points, but only one template behind a triple double in the last game in Houston. He has scored at least 35 points in each of his last three games after beating the previous four with a burglary.

The Rockets had a slow start and were most of the first half in a night when they played without injured starters Clint Capela and Russell Westbrook.

Harden had a lot to offer during the winning streak. Capela had to pause for all three games and Westbrook sat on the bench on Tuesday evening.

But Harden quickly pointed out that he had help.

“The boys are injured, the next one has the opportunity to improve and play well,” he said. “And of course everyone played well tonight, not only offensively, but also defensively, in the right places.”

The Hornets led early in the fourth before the missiles used a 15-2 run to take control in the middle of the quarter and cross the rest of the way.

Coach Mike D’Antoni was impressed that the Rockets caught up in the second half to avoid losing to the Lakers.

“You have absorbed your energy,” he said. “It was a tough game, one where after a couple of emotional games we have one without Russell and have to go to LA for the next game. But they understood what they risk and came out after the break to do the job. “

Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier each had 20 points for the hornets and Malik Monk added 19 from the bench.

Charlotte coach James Borrego was pleased that his young team spent most of the game at the Rockets.

“We started from the beginning and showed great thinking. We fought tonight,” he said. “We got off to a great start, drove 48 minutes and I’m proud of the group – great effort.”

Bridges made a 3-pointer to get Charlotte left with about 2 1/2 minutes in eight minutes, but Harden scored the next seven points to increase the Houston lead to 125-110 in about a minute. Harden hit a 3 before retiring to do another when Cody Martin fouled him.

Harden fell on his butt and smiled broadly when he saw the shot before making the free throw to end a four-point game that sealed the win.

The Rockets, led by four players, entered the fourth quarter, but Devonte ’Graham brought the Hornets eight minutes back to 101-98.

Charlotte’s lead was short-lived when Houston did a 10-2 run five points ahead of Harden to make it 108: 103 in the middle of the fourth round.

The hornets called for a break, but they didn’t stop Houston when Danuel House paused 3 seconds after the break.

Shortly afterwards, teammate Cody Zeller’s elbow hit Martin in the nose while the two fought for a rebound. Martin crouched on the floor, holding his face as blood poured into the yard. He was quickly taken to the locker room, but it took a few minutes to remove the blood from the floor and continue the game.

House then added a dunk on an alley to extend the Houston lead to 113-103.

Martin returned from the dressing room after about five minutes and re-entered the game after about three minutes.

Charlotte led ahead prematurely at 15, but Houston ended the third quarter with a 10: 4 run, 3: 0 by Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers to gain a 92: 88 lead over the fourth.

TIP-INS

Hornets: PJ Washington returned after missing two games with a sprained right ankle. … Charlotte had 17 sales. … The hornets surpassed Houston 53-41.

Rockets: House added 22 points and nine rebounds. Eric Gordon scored 16 points and P. J. Tucker had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Capela prevailed in five games for the fourth time. D’Antoni said Capela would not return until he was pain free. … D’Antoni said he expected Westbrook, who had a sprained left thumb, to come back Thursday night.

120

The Rockets have scored 120 points or more in four of their last eight games, having only reached the mark three times in the last 13 games. Houston is 18-2 in scoring at least 120 this season. It is only the second time in franchise history and the first time since the 1969/70 season that the Rockets have scored 120 points in the first 50 games of a season.

NEXT

Hornets: Host Dallas on Saturday night.

Missiles: Visit the Lakers on Thursday evening.

