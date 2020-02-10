advertisement

Guardian of the galaxy James Gunn said he would love for Harley Quinn and Groot to team up for cross-universe adventures.

After introducing Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the filmmaker made the arguably controversial decision to share his talents with the DC universe by making Suicide Squad’s upcoming restart with his film The Suicide Squad recorded.

advertisement

The new film is Warner Bros.’s second attempt to tell the story of the super villain team that first appeared in 2016.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Also on Gunn’s to-do list, fans have wondered whether the two upcoming films will have a similar style.

Earlier this month, Gunn conducted a question and answer session on Instagram, assuring him that the suicide commission for film lovers would be more of a “matter of its own” than “in the same direction as the humor and music guards” be.

However, this does not mean that the director did not think about possible crossovers.

A fan recently asked Gunn an interesting question on Twitter:

If you could choose a Guardians of the Galaxy character and a character from The Suicide Squad to meet. Who would these two characters be?

The filmmaker replied that he not only had an answer, but also one that he actually discussed with a member of the suicide commission.

I’ve discussed this at length with @MargotRobbie and I think Harley and Groot would go on fabulous adventures together.

And there are other great combos that I would put up … if we didn’t keep things a secret at #TheSuicideSquad …

Margot Robbie played in the original Suicide Squad before appearing in the recent Birds of Prey spin-off, in which Harley teams up with a group of like-minded femme fatales to save – or ruin, depending on how You see it – the day.

The Australian actor will also play a major role in the upcoming Gunn release.

It would certainly be entertaining to see Harley and Groot together – it would be great to see how the cracker Harley reacts to Groot’s heartwarming innocence and how they would deal with the challenges they face together.

Since the two characters belong to competing universes, the collaboration will almost certainly never take place.

Robbie spoke to ScreenRant about how her character could team up with other fan favorites and explained that she would be interested in making a follow-up to Birds of Prey.

Gotham City Sirens is one of four Harley Quinn DCEU films that Warner Bros. developed after the Suicide Squad, but since Warner Bros. decided to shoot Birds of Prey first, development has been put on hold.

As the project progresses, the Gotham City sirens will see Harley team up with Catwoman and Poison Ivy to fight villains on the streets of Gotham.

Gunn’s tweet implies that there may be some combinations in The Suicide Squad that are currently being kept secret. Although Groot may not get to know Harley, hopefully there will be some interesting new friendships in the future.

advertisement