Harley Quinn quickly became like Loki for Marvel after Margot Robbie debuted in the role in David Ayers Suicide Squad: the antihero MVP of DC’s Extended Universe. Quinn’s famously extravagant and revealing look, known for years, has not yet been revealed for James Gunn’s restart, so some are wondering what the writer / director’s plans are.

Gunn denied during an Instagram question and answer that Quinn will have an outfit in his film that is similar to what she was wearing before, without going into further details. Below is a screenshot of his answer.

Leaving the door open, there are a variety of options. In Ayers film, we saw two of Harley’s most famous looks – three if you count her nerdy, straightforward civilian clothes, if she’s a simple psychiatrist. Robbie mostly wore a t-shirt, jacket, boots, and shorts reminiscent of Quinn’s New 52 makeover.

We also saw a Robbie sequence with Jared Leto’s Joker, which shows an illustration of Alex Ross in the red and black Courtjester jersey for whom Harley is most famous. The character has been wearing this number since day one – her first appearance on Batman: The Animated Series.

Ayer had alternative ideas of what Harley could wear, a fact that Robbie Hello Giggles brought to light in 2016:

“We tried every variation of the costume. I can’t stress enough how many outfits and how many variations of the Harley Quinn costume we’ve tried. We tried the jester costume, we tried the corset and the skirt, we tried lederhosen, we literally tried every kind of costume that was possible for them. I really love where we ended up. And who knows, maybe we’ll go with the court jester in the sequels. I think there is a world of possibilities. “

Perhaps in the “sequel,” it will be the court jester outfit, but judging by the wording of the question on Instagram, probably not. Gunn’s emphatic response gives the impression that he is opting for something else unless he only notices the combination of tea and hot pants.

Margot Robbie gave an indication of what to expect. When she spoke to Vogue about Birds of Prey in June, she said that her costume in the upcoming film was “definitely less masculine.” Pictures and the trailer show Harley’s robe contains a transparent jacket adorned with streamers and overalls.

Warner Bros. and James Gunn most likely think in the same direction in the age of #MeToo and greater sensitivity, especially with Robbie on board as the executive producer.

If BOP bombs are used, they can revert to the old strategy. In either case, we will feel fed up with Harley Quinn over the next two years. She is the figurehead of the birds in February and a key member of the suicide commission – she is currently filming in August 2021 and is on her way to the cinemas.

