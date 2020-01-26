advertisement

Donegal 0-19 Mayo 2-13

It was even an honor, but James Durcan’s goal of extra time meant that the emotions in Ballybofey could hardly have been more contrasting.

The clock was over the allotted 70 in the eighth minute when Durcan shot a dramatic shot into Donegal’s net and Mayo brought in a tie. There was barely time to digest the great 20 meter blow that left Donegal stunned.

advertisement

Previously, eight points from Michael Murphy Donegal seemed to have won on his return to Division 1.

The events left her nightmares of her last assignment in the top division. It was a Kevin McLoughlin goal, with the last kick of a meeting in March 2018 where Donegal descended.

Declan Bonner, the Donegal manager, included Murphy, Neil McGee and revitalizing Eoghan Ban Gallagher in a cast that was as strong as expected, despite some key drivers.

Donegal had been rocked by a James Carr goal in the middle of the first half. He responded well and was well on the way to winning before 8,729.

The rivalry between these two has evolved from mutual preference to simple aversion in the past decade. Mayo ended Donegal’s Sam Maguire hopes in 2019 and it was clear that, although it was a league start, this title meant just a little bit more.

A cage opening with 0: 4 against 0: 3 against Donegal was brought to life in the 16th minute. Carr was the quickest to respond to a falling Patrick Durcan ball. He took advantage of the moment. When Durcan decided not to hit the mark, he instinctively shot a shot at Shaun Patton, the Donegal goalkeeper, for the first goal of the night.

Donegal’s response was impressive, moving 0: 9 to 1: 4, with Murphy, Caolan McGonagle and Ciaran Thompson achieving excellent results. Without the posting of seven women in this first half, Donegal would be almost out of sight. Ultimately, they would curse that statistic when the night was over.

Mayo stayed in touch and James Horan’s men returned within 16 minutes of a threesome from Diarmuid O’Connor, Bryan Walsh and Kevin McLoughlin.

With Thompson, Michael Langan, Ryan McHugh and Andrew McClean, Donegal caused an immediate backlash.

McHugh was injured in the closing stages, but Murphy’s eighth in the second half’s 42nd minute seemed enough and should have been enough.

Durcan had other ideas, and just as the curtain was about to fall, the script was opened.

Donegal: S Patton; C. Ward, N. McGee, E. Gallagher; O McFadden-Ferry, O’Donnell, P. Brennan (0-1); C McGonagle (0-1), M Langan (0-1); Eoin McHugh, R. McHugh (0-1), J. Brennan (0-2); C. Thompson (0: 4, 0: 3), M. Murphy (0: 8, 0: 6), P. Mogan.

Subs: H McFadden for McGonagle (38 minutes), B McCole for McFadden-Ferry (58 minutes), A McClean (0-1) for P Brennan (62 minutes), J Mac Ceallabhuí for McHugh (64 minutes), C Morrison for McGee (66 ‘).

Mayo: D Clarke; O Mullin, B. Harrison, C. Boyle; Po’Hora, S. Coen, P. Durcan; T Parsons, J Flynn; B Walsh (0-1), DO’Connor (0-2, 0-1 free), F Boland (0-2); RO’Donoghue, B Reape (0-2, 0-1), J Carr (1-0).

Subs: A O’Shea, K McLoughlin (0-2, 0-1 free) and T Conroy (0-1) for Parsons, Reape and Carr (ht), K Higgins for Walsh (58 minutes), J Durcan (1 -3, 0-2 releases) for Boland (66 ‘).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)

advertisement