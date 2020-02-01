advertisement

After a viral video went around the world for a week showing James Corden’s jeep being towed for a recording of “ Carpool Karaoke ”, the host addressed the controversy on his show last night.

“I know it looks bad,” Corden started. “But I just want to say, right now, I’m still driving the car unless we do something where we think it’s not safe, like a dance routine or a change of costume or if I’m drunk.”

The video, which has been viewed over 13 million times, showed Corden in the Range Rover with Justin Bieber while being transported by truck. None of this should surprise anyone – like every time you see someone driving a car on the screen and there is a camera on their face, they are transported by truck. Why? Something to do with insurance, probably.

Corden, however, explained that “95% of the time, I really endanger the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars, but it’s a TV show, not everything is real.”

“Our show doesn’t go on after midnight. We record at 5:00 pm and pretend it’s late. Reggie Watts isn’t really there, he’s 100% CGI. And I hate to be carrying even worse news, but during that we “I bring things out in the open, I don’t really need them to help me work, right?”

Yeah, maybe. Maybe not. Here is Corden’s explanation revealing the painful news.

