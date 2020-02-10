James Corden, Rebel Wilson

advertisement

“Cats” was a hopeful Oscar for Universal Pictures, but it was a notoriously critical and commercial bomb.

“Cats” has been excluded from the Oscar nominations, but that doesn’t mean that the Tom Hooper-directed box bomb left no trace on the Oscars show. The Cats actors James Corden and Rebel Wilson presented this year’s Oscar for the best visual effects and entered the stage in make-up and costumes as their cats characters Bustopher Jones and Jennyanydots, the gumbie cat. The duo openly mocked the matte visual effects of “Cats”, and Corden quipped: “As the actor in the film” Cats “, nobody knows more than us how important good visual effects are.”

“Cats” opened at the US box office in December at $ 6.5 million, well below the $ 10 million mark that was predicted to slightly surpass the music film. Internationally, the film underperformed at $ 4.4 million, making its global debut at $ 10.9 million. The production of “Cats” costs about $ 100 million, making it a huge box-office bomb for Universal Pictures. The reviews of the film were almost entirely negative. The film critic Tim Robey of The Telegraph gave the film no stars and called it “a catastrophe of all time”. Even top-class actors like Evan Rachel Wood spoke out against the film.

“‘Cats’ is actually worse than I thought, and I already thought it would be terrible,” Wood wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “But I’m actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I’m speechless. They changed all of the iconic choreographies. Took out 70% of the main characters. The plot was changed. I grew up in the theater. I was married to a dancer. I have a lot of respect for what they do. So this was a disappointment and a missed opportunity for this community. “

The backlash against “Cats” prompted actor Jason Derulo to defend the project. “Every time you refuse to be an art form if you break all the rules, there will obviously be a push-back,” Derulo told TMZ reporters. But it’s an incredible piece of art created by some of the best people in the world. I’m just looking forward to people actually seeing it because the reviewers know what the hell they know. Have you ever made a film in your life? “

Cordens and Wilson’s Academy Awards made the audience laugh. The Oscar went to “1917”, in which important VFX-controlled tent poles such as “The Lion King”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” were hit.

