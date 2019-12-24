advertisement

Corden is one of the stars of the film who plays Bustopher Jones in the musical adaptation.

James Corden is one of the top stars of “Cats”, Tom Hooper’s critically disparaged adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, but he still has to watch the movie. The late night host revealed this during a performance on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show (via The Independent). The film opened nationwide on December 20 and premiered on December 16 at New York’s Lincoln Center. Corden, who stars in the movie Bustopher Jones, attended the world premiere, but according to Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio, the actor never even came on stage when asked to do so. Corden told Zoe Ball that he hadn’t seen “Cats” yet, but he is well aware of the critical backlash. As Corden put it, “I heard it was terrible.”

“Cats” has received some of the worst film reviews of 2019. The musical earned an awful 18% of 186 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. “Cats” doesn’t do much better at 32 at Metaritic. The film turns into a box office bomb after grossing just $ 6.5 million on the opening weekend in the United States. The film’s production budget is estimated to be close to the $ 100 million mark. It doesn’t look like international earnings will save “cats” as the film raised $ 4.4 million for a global debut of just $ 10.9 million.

Cordens co-star Jason Derulo has spoken out against the critical backlash of “Cats” by saying to TMZ: “Every time you oppose an art form, if you violate all the rules, there will obviously be a boost.” But it’s an incredible piece of art created by some of the best people in the world. I’m just looking forward to people actually seeing it because the reviewers know what the hell they know. Have you ever made a film in your life? “

Additional “Cats” actors like Robbie Fairchild have encouraged cinema-goers to watch the film despite negative critical and social media sums. “Cats” has been the cracker since its first trailer debut in the summer, revealing a first look at the CGI fur used to turn human actors into cats.

“When you think of” Avatar “when Avatar came out, everyone said,” Oh, oh God! “” Fairchild said at the premiere of “Cats”. “But I think” Avatar “did pretty well. I think we’re okay.”

“Cats” is now playing in cinemas across the country.

