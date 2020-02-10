advertisement

James Corden and Rebel Wilson appeared in their make-up and costume “Cats” at the Oscars to present the Oscar for the best visual effects and to make fun of their film.

“As the actor in the film ‘Cats’, nobody knows that good visual effects are required,” said Corden and Wilson. After the nominees were announced, Corden and Wilson wiped the microphone like real cats.

Tom Hooper’s film musical “Cats” topped this year’s list of Razzie nominations for the worst films and screenings of 2019, scoring eight nominations. Other “winners” on this year’s list are the remake of “Hellboy” with David Harbor, John Travolta in the thriller “The Fanatic” and the period drama “Zeroville” staged by James Franco.

Critics have belittled “cats,” including Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, and Idris Elba. The film received a C + CinemaScore and was beaten with a 19% review rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

TheWraps Robert Abelle painfully called “Cats”.

“Tom Hooper’s jarring fever dream of a spectacle is like something Dr. Moreau’s creature laboratory escaped instead of a poet and composer verse (uni), a mix of the physical and the digital that is more often disruptive and collapsing than it enchants, ”he wrote in TheWraps review of the film.

‘Cats’ film actor: who plays whom in Feline Feature? From Jennifer Hudson to Taylor Swift (photos)

The star-studded cast of Universal’s upcoming adaptation of “Cats” includes Oscar winners, pop stars and newcomers. Here is Who is Who in the cast of “Cats”. Credit: Universal

Judi Dench as an ancient Deuteronomy Oscar winner Dench portrays the wise matriarch of the Jellicles – the tribe of cats. She chooses a tribe to be reborn into a new life. In previous versions, Old Deuteronomy was a male cat. Dench said in the film that her character is trans. Credit: Universal

Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella With Oscar-winner Hudson plays the rejected Grizabella, a former “glamor cat” whose appearance has faded. She sings the most famous song from the musical “Memory”. Credit: Universal

Ian McKellan as Gus the theater cat The role of the British Thesp is not too difficult. he portrays an older cat that was once a famous actor. Credit: Universal

Robbie Fairchild as a munkus trap The dancer / actor plays the main narrator of the musical, who befriends Victoria. Credit: Universal

Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees “The Original Conjuring Cat”, Mr. Mistoffelees has magical powers. Credit: Universal

Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger The R&B star and Instagram sensation plays a striking cat who likes to dance. Credit: Universal

Taylor Swift as Bombalurina The pop star portrays a furry flirt. She sees catnip strewn in the caravan. Credit: Universal

Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots The comedian portrays Jennyanydots aka “Old Gumbie Cats”. It is quite lazy during the day and more active at night. Credit: Universal

James Corden as Bustopher Jones The late night host plays a chic cat who enjoys the beautiful things in life. Credit: Universal

Francesca Hayward as Victoria The newcomer plays the innocent kitten Victoria. Credit: Universal

Idris Elba as Macavity Elba takes a vicious phrase as Macavity, also known as “Mystery Cat”. His henchman kidnaps the Old Deuteronomy. Credit: Universal

