James Corden and Rebel Wilson appeared in their make-up and costume “Cats” at the Oscars to present the Oscar for the best visual effects and to make fun of their film.
“As the actor in the film ‘Cats’, nobody knows that good visual effects are required,” said Corden and Wilson. After the nominees were announced, Corden and Wilson wiped the microphone like real cats.
Tom Hooper’s film musical “Cats” topped this year’s list of Razzie nominations for the worst films and screenings of 2019, scoring eight nominations. Other “winners” on this year’s list are the remake of “Hellboy” with David Harbor, John Travolta in the thriller “The Fanatic” and the period drama “Zeroville” staged by James Franco.
Critics have belittled “cats,” including Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, and Idris Elba. The film received a C + CinemaScore and was beaten with a 19% review rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
TheWraps Robert Abelle painfully called “Cats”.
“Tom Hooper’s jarring fever dream of a spectacle is like something Dr. Moreau’s creature laboratory escaped instead of a poet and composer verse (uni), a mix of the physical and the digital that is more often disruptive and collapsing than it enchants, ”he wrote in TheWraps review of the film.
'Cats' film actor: who plays whom in Feline Feature? From Jennifer Hudson to Taylor Swift
The star-studded cast of Universal’s upcoming adaptation of “Cats” includes Oscar winners, pop stars and newcomers.
Here is Who is Who in the cast of “Cats”.
Judi Dench as an ancient Deuteronomy
Oscar winner Dench portrays the wise matriarch of the Jellicles – the tribe of cats. She chooses a tribe to be reborn into a new life.
In previous versions, Old Deuteronomy was a male cat. Dench said in the film that her character is trans.
Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella
With Oscar-winner Hudson plays the rejected Grizabella, a former “glamor cat” whose appearance has faded. She sings the most famous song from the musical “Memory”.
Ian McKellan as Gus the theater cat
The role of the British Thesp is not too difficult. he portrays an older cat that was once a famous actor.
Robbie Fairchild as a munkus trap
The dancer / actor plays the main narrator of the musical, who befriends Victoria.
Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees
“The Original Conjuring Cat”, Mr. Mistoffelees has magical powers.
Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger
The R&B star and Instagram sensation plays a striking cat who likes to dance.
Taylor Swift as Bombalurina
The pop star portrays a furry flirt. She sees catnip strewn in the caravan.
Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots
The comedian portrays Jennyanydots aka “Old Gumbie Cats”. It is quite lazy during the day and more active at night.
James Corden as Bustopher Jones
The late night host plays a chic cat who enjoys the beautiful things in life.
Francesca Hayward as Victoria
The newcomer plays the innocent kitten Victoria.
Idris Elba as Macavity
Elba takes a vicious phrase as Macavity, also known as “Mystery Cat”. His henchman kidnaps the Old Deuteronomy.
