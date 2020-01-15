advertisement

After Daniel Craig hangs up his spy gear after the release of No Time to Die, everyone is talking about a question.

Who will replace Daniel Craig as 007? Of course, this question brings with it a whole series of other questions, namely: Will the legendary spy be a man? A woman? A black actor? A white actor?

advertisement

Even if we don’t have an answer to these questions yet, longtime James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has given us an insight into the future cast. She says 007 can be any color, but it’s male.

Broccoli and his colleague Michael G. Wilson from Bond told Variety that the search for the next bond is still pending as their priorities continue to focus on ending No Time to Die as 007.

And while it is currently unclear who will fill Bond’s shoes, the producers know with certainty that 007 will no longer be a woman.

It can be of any color, but it is male. I think we should create new characters for women – strong female characters. I have no particular interest in picking up a male figure and letting a woman play. I think women are a lot more interesting.

Wilson supported her comments that Bond was a play of colors and said, “You think he is from the UK or the Commonwealth, but Britain is a very diverse place.”

Broccoli has long said Bond shouldn’t be a woman after saying The Guardian: “Bond is male. He is a male character. He was written as a man and I think he will probably stay as a man. “

And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and adapt the story to those female characters.

The producer’s comments come from the fact that the Oscars are under fire again because of their lack of diversity, as no woman is nominated in the “Best Director” category – which triggers outcry of sexism and patriarchal oppression.

Greta Gerwig has failed to be nominated for directing Little Women, which means that her nomination for Lady Bird 2018 has been the only one for a director in the past 10 years.

In the 92-year history of the award, only five women were nominated for Best Director, and in 2010 only one won: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker.

Not only that, but the nominations showed only one actor of color. Cynthia Erivo received a Best Actress nomination for Harriet, but several other well-known actors have been overlooked, including Awkwafina and Zhao Shuzhen for The Farewell, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name, and Lupita Nyong’o for Us.

It would be a breath of fresh air if someone other than the stereotypical “Bond” was cast in the next 007 film, and even better if this kind of entertainment would lead to more diverse roles being cast in Hollywood.

No Time to Die will be released on April 8th.

advertisement