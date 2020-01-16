advertisement

As Daniel Craig leaves the James Bond franchise after the release of No Time to Die in April, there has been much debate and debate about who might be chosen to play the next iteration of the iconic British spy. Some potential names currently being offered are Tom Hardy and Idris Elba.

Although it remains to be seen who ultimately gets a nod, we know for sure that the next person who plays 007 will not be a woman. According to the old Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, the role of 007 will never be played by a woman.

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli said during a recent interview with Variety. “I think we need to create new characters for women – strong female characters. I am not particularly interested in taking a male character and having it played by a woman. I think women are much more interesting than that. “

advertisement

Broccoli’s comments come in the wake of some rumors that actress Lashana Lynch – who is playing a cop in the upcoming No Time to Die – is being asked to take on the 007 cloak.

Interestingly, Roger Moore – who played the role of James Bond for more than a decade – once said he is on board with a female version of James Bond that adorns the silver screen. However, Moore qualified his comments by noting that there should be no woman playing the iconic 007 role.

“You could have a wife, a Jane Bond,” Moore said, “but it would have nothing to do with James Bond. No, Bond is Bond. “

And in case you missed it the first time, the trailer for the upcoming Bond movie can be seen below:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIhNsAtPbPI [/ embed]

Image source: Sony

.

advertisement