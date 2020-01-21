advertisement

Before watching this video, be aware that it is quite difficult if you feel emotionally fragile or if you have lost a parent.

James Blunt may be known as a mid-road pop song peddler and quintessential Twitter buffoon – but his new clip is a tough watch.

‘Monsters’ sees Blunt sharing the screen with his elderly father Charles, who has stage 4 chronic kidney disease.

The lyrics of the song include “I’m not your son, you’re not my father / We’re just two grown men who say goodbye” and “So daddy, wouldn’t you just close your eyes? / Don’t be afraid, it’s my turn to hunt the monsters. “

Blunt clearly becomes very emotional as he sings the song, while the camera eventually steps back to reveal that his father is sitting next to him.

He said about the song and the video, “Monsters is a eulogy to my father – except that he’s still alive and kicking. But he’s not well – his kidneys are working only 11%. And with this achievement, I had to tell him that, for me, he is more than just a father. He is also my friend, and that I love him. “

No matter how cynical you are about ‘You’re Beautiful’ et al, it’s a very touching video.

Watch it below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTFbGcnl0po (/ integrated)

The video has also generated a response on social media since its debut last week:

James Blunt (of course) gets a lot of sticks for his voice, but you CANNOT question his lyricism.

His recent single “Monster”, a farewell note to his father struggling with kidney failure, carries all kinds of palpable emotions.

Difficult to look at the visuals and not to cry too.

– IFEANYI (@J_Chiemeke) January 21, 2020

My father was killed in a car accident ten years ago and would have been 70 years old today. It’s beautiful from James Blunt. https://t.co/AIS8TxOFVy pic.twitter.com/YBnmWPssjn

– Derek Alberts (@ derekalberts1) January 20, 2020

I just heard the new song from @JamesBlunt, monster. Hell, what an emotional song. I lost my father 8 years ago because of this horrible disease of cancer. This song really hits home and I miss the lawn so much.

– Dan Woodward (@ Dan_woodward80) January 21, 2020

Wow @JamesBlunt you got me here. Thank you for the raw emotion of this incredible song – one of the best you have ever written. And thank you for talking to something many of us think of our fathers. I know it is. Power made simple in this video. https://t.co/OBz17yF7ls

– Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 20, 2020

I just watched @ JamesBlunt’s new video. I don’t know if he’ll even see this tweet, but my heart is hurting you, sir. But it was a great way to honor your father when he can still witness it. Stay strong and God bless you.

– ~ * ~ BeYouTiFully Mi ~ * ~ (@queenjamila_g) January 17, 2020

Jesus

The new video @JamesBlunt is crazy with emotion isn’t it? Https: //t.co/EBoY6jQkS6

– Reverend & TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) January 17, 2020

I’m not really the type to “watch this” but honestly, it’s one of the best things I’ve seen in a very, very long time. @JamesBlunt https://t.co/6fCqVPkqR1

– Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) January 17, 2020

