Jameela Jamil has made it clear that she will not act as a presenter in HBO Max’s upcoming Legendary ballroom show after being confronted by the LGBTQ community.

“I’m just one of the judges,” wrote the star “Good Place” on Twitter. “The brilliant @DashaunWesley is (the MC). With the help of the fabulous @TheOnlyMikeQ. I have been a ballroom fan for many years and just wanted to help make this show happen to celebrate this beautiful community. “

HBO Max announced Jamil in a press release on Tuesday along with the rest of the jury, consisting of Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado, as “MC and Host”. In a follow-up tweet, Jamil called this publication and subsequent news “wrong”.

HBO Max did not return TheWrap’s comment request.

Also read: “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil hosts the HBO Max Voguing competition show “Legendary”

Hi there! @DEADLINE says I’m the MC of this show! I’m not. I am only one of the judges. The ingenious @DashaunWesley is. With the help of the fabulous @TheOnlyMikeQ, I’ve been a ballroom fan for many years and just wanted to help make this show happen to celebrate this beautiful community. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ot7SEYnZTr

– Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

As announced by the magazine Out, the announcement of Jamil as host of a Vogue and ballroom competition met with skepticism from the citizens. The actress and longtime member of the ballroom scene Trace Lysette said that she was interviewed for a role as “presenter / producer” on the show, but was ignored.

“As the mother of a house for almost a decade, it is a kind of madness when (people) appear without connection to our culture,” wrote Lysette. “This is not a shadow for Jameela, I love everything she stands for. If anything, I ask the decision makers. “

Also read: TBS renews ‘The Misery Index’ for season 2

Inspired by modern ball culture, “Legendary” presents artists from the ballroom scene in a series of fashion and dance challenges as they vie for a trophy and a cash prize. It is produced by the team behind Netflix’s “Queer Eye” and veterans of the “Americas Best Dance Crew”.

“I know some of us are not coming out of the ballroom, but we are here to get our audience, press and new audience to the show to support and celebrate the ballroom community,” Jamil tweeted Wednesday. “That’s all.”

Reading an inaccurate press release about our new show yesterday was annoying and triggered a lot of wrong news articles about it. To be very clear, @DashaunWesley, who has worked on this show for 2 years, is (and always has been) the MC of #Legendary. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/agcQhZbgS4

– Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

I am very pleased that you are meeting the participants from the best houses in the ballroom world, with their extraordinary stories, their talent, their grace, their humor and their beauty. It is a great honor to be invited by @leiomy @DashaunWesley and @TheOnlyMikeQ #legendary pic.twitter.com/T8SSHfiDe7

– Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

