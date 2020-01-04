advertisement

JAKARTA – Nearly 175,000 people remain displaced in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and nearby cities after floods and landslides killed at least 53 people, amid some heavy rain since the censuses began, authorities said Saturday.

“The death toll has risen to 53, with one missing,” said disaster mitigation agency spokesman Agus Wibowo.

Disaster mitigation agency data showed that 173,064 residents remain evacuated from their homes on Saturday, as the deadliest flood in years caused chaos in some parts of Southeast Asia’s largest city, with blocked train lines and disruptions. energy in some areas.

The Swathes of Jakarta and nearby cities were flooded after heavy rain fell on December 31 and in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The flood in early 2020 was “one of the most extreme rainfall events” since the censuses began in 1866, the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said Friday.

The agency said climate change had increased the risk of extreme weather and warned that heavy rainfall could last until mid-February, with January 11-15 an expected peak.

Television footage showed floodwaters flooding parts of Jakarta and muddy cars, some piled on top of each other.

Jakarta and its environs are home to more than 30 million people. More than 50 people died in one of the capital’s deadliest floods in 2007, and five years ago much of the city center was flooded after canals were flooded. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

