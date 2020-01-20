advertisement

Jaja Santiago helped her Saitama Ageo Medics squad to reach the V. League Division 1 semi-finals on Sunday.

According to the V.League website, Santiago scored 20 points when Ageo Medics defeated the NEC Red Rockets [25-20, 16-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12] at the Funabashi Arena in Chiba. Japan.

With the win, Ageo Medics ended their eighth final round in Group A with seven points and a 3-0 record for only second place behind Denso Airybees.

The 23-year-old Santiago hopes to stay in shape in the semi-finals where Ageo Medics will meet group B JT Marvelous’s leaders at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday.

