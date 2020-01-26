advertisement

Jaja Santiago finished her second season with the Japanese club Saitama Ageo Medics in the V. League Division 1 on Sunday as the winner.

The Philippine reinforcement fired nine attacks and one block to help Ageo Medics defeat Denso Airybees, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20, at the bronze medal match at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Saitama recovered after dropping a decision between 16 and 25, 18 and 25, 22 and 25 against JT Marvelous in the semifinals on Saturday.

Croatian importer Katarina Barun led Ageo Medics with 24 points based on 22 attacks.

Ageo Medics reached the final four for the first time after repelling the NEC Red Rockets in five sets last week.

