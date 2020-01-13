advertisement

The Mexican’s tiny swimsuit revealed her charms

Jailyne Ojeda again boasted of her beauty and sensuality on social networks to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

On this occasion, the Mexican model shared a daring photo on her Instagram account in which she poses with a tiny bikini that revealed her lush rearguard of temptation that left her millions of followers out of breath.

“BIRTHDAY GIRL – BIG 22! #capricorn # cumpleañera ”was the text she wrote in the snapshot, which will reach 700,000 likes and have received all sorts of good comments.

A few days ago, Jailyne also raised the temperature thanks to a video in which she can dance with entalladísimos blue leggings that highlight her distinctive curves.

