Gold Coast fluctuates after Queensland star Jai Arrow tells the NRL club that he has accepted a lucrative four-year deal for South Sydney from 2021.

It is speculated that Arrow is aiming for an early release and will make its Rabbitohs debut in 2020.

However, it is believed that the titans expect the star to announce the last year of its contract with the reigning spoonbills.

The Rabbitohs Arrow have reportedly signed a $ 3.2 million contract after identifying the 24-year-old as an ideal replacement for retired captain Sam Burgess.

Gold Coast had been confident that Arrow would sign an extension of the contract after the Maroons striker repeatedly indicated that he would prefer to stay on the tourist strip with the Titans.

Gold Coast’s worst fears came to light, however, when Arrow told new Titans coach Justin Holbrook and performance and culture director Mal Meninga that he would connect with the Bunnies in 2021.

media_cameraJai Arrow is a huge loss for the titans.

The titans were devastated when they made their best offer to Arrow, reportedly a three-year contract for $ 1.8 million.

Arrow is believed to be desperate to stay on the Gold Coast, but the deal with Rabbitohs and the chance to reunite with his former coach from Brisbane, seven-time Prime Minister Wayne Bennett, proved too tempting to strike back.

Gold Coast’s only consolation is that they will have to cover Arrow’s loss after they recently signed young Melbourne player Tino Fa’asuamaleaui on a three-year contract from 2021, which is estimated to be worth $ 2 million.

Arrow, who played four games of the country of origin for the Maroons, has to fill big shoes when he arrives in Redfern.

He is expected to fill the void left by English citizen Burgess, who had to retire at the end of the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury.

Originally published as Devastation over Shock NRL Defection

