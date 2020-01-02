advertisement

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Chelsea 1

The transfer window is open and Chelsea has to plunge into this £ 150m budget due to this incoherent performance. Frank Lampard spent most of a blistering contest complaining of his young team’s lack of conviction in the last third, and they learned a hard lesson and conceded a late compensation when Alireza Jahanbakhsh left the bank for a draw for Brighton & Hove Rescue Albion an amazing bike kick.

Chelsea ended up being pretty ragged and Brighton could even have won an unlikely victory, only for Kepa Arrizabalaga to save Neal Maupay’s weak penalty. Only with a concerned expression did Lampard see Brighton’s spirited comeback gain momentum. It was bad because of Chelsea’s previous dominance, and another mild offensive performance will surely convince the Stamford Bridge club to take advantage of the opportunity to lift the transfer ban this month.

Everything looked so promising in the first 20 minutes. Chelsea returned to the 4-2-3 system in the 34th minute after the 3-4-3 win over Arsenal and took control from the start, asserting themselves and threatening the wings. It was an offensive line-up by Lampard where Mason Mount in the # 10 role caused problems for Brighton, and the inclusion of Reece James on the right defensive gave Chelsea an additional opportunity to attack positions. James is adventurous and the first goal came when the 19-year-old, who had recovered surprisingly quickly after an ankle injury, stormed forward to win a corner.

Aaron Connolly shoots against Chelsea during Brighton’s draw. Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty

Willian’s delivery was lifted up to the far post, where Kurt Zouma could rise unchallenged and return to the center so that Tammy could shoot Abraham up close. Aaron Mooy blocked on the line and the ball broke to César Azpilicueta, who spun his third goal of the season freely.

At the time when Brighton was struggling to improve his midfield, Chelsea could hardly have been more comfortable. But maybe it was too easy. Complacency set in and there was frustration from Lampard as the momentum began to change. He wanted his strikers to show more conviction and he was irritated on the sidelines. He looked away in disgust when Tammy Abraham missed a good opportunity after 28 minutes.

Abraham shot when he could have fired Willian, who was not marked on his right, and Lampard will be considering this kind of raw decision-making when drafting his transfer plans this month.

Too many of Chelsea’s attacks carelessly failed, and Brighton almost made them pay just before the break. Neal Maupay hurried to the left and opened Leandro Trossard to test Kepa with a curling attempt. Kepa saved and Martin Montoya shot the rebound off.

Brighton, who lost Dan Burn when the left defender suffered a shoulder injury in an aerial collision with James, gained faith. In the middle of the first half, Graham Potter had optimized his team’s approach, dropped the diamond and adjusted the Chelsea system. During the break, he made another change, removed Yves Bissouma, and intensified his attack with the introduction of Aaron Connolly. The change meant Brighton used a 4-4-2 and the game became hectic.

Brighton’s top scorer Alireza Jahanbakhsh celebrates after his tie against Chelsea. Photo: Glyn Kirk / AFP / Getty

Potter had thrown caution into the wind, a risky move reminiscent of Chelsea’s counterattack speed, but the visitors were unable to capitalize. Christian Pulisic’s ideas from the left ended in disappointment and Lampard opted for a more conservative approach in the closing stages and replaced Mount with Mateo Kovacic.

Brighton expressed it hard and almost equalized when Connolly got the best out of Kepa, and they finally made the breakthrough when Lewis Dunk’s header hit Jahanbakhsh. The Iranian winger, surprisingly on the bench after his long wait to score for the club against Bournemouth last weekend, leaped through the air and threw the ball into the net with incredible technique and athleticism. – Guardian

