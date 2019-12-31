advertisement

Head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell were spared from working with the Jaguonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

Owner Shad Khan said the Jaguars will retain team leaders for another season with higher expectations for 2020.

“While our discussions will remain confidential, the decision I am making to keep staff intact for 2020 has nothing to do with our Sunday victory and everything to do with my positive meetings with Dave, Doug, coordinators and players of ours, as well as my belief that this is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization, “Khan said.

Marrone said Sunday he was worried about his job after the Jaguars missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Jacksonville finished on a positive note with a 38-20 victory over the Indiantsolis Colts.

Khan fired team president Tom Coughlin in mid-December and indicated that more changes were in the job.

“The 2019 season was unacceptable and I made my dissatisfaction clear,” Khan said. “While many unusual circumstances impacted our season, no one can fully explain or defend our second-half collapse with the top spot in the division within reach in Week 9. At the same time, there were positive developments and contributions that should not overlooked. “

Since going 10-6 in 2017 and reaching the AFC Championship in Marrone’s first full season, the Jaguars are 11-21.

Khan said Coughlin’s position will not be filled, indicating that the team will return to a power facility that puts Caldwell on top of personnel decisions. Coughlin reported directly to Khan and had the last word on the 53-man roster.

Marrone was 15-17 in a previous position as Chiefs of the Buffalo Bills (2013-14) but surprisingly chose his contract because of a strained relationship with management.

