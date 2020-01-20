advertisement

The Jaguars announced that Josh Allen and Wide Receiver DJ Chark will play in the Pro Bowl.

Allen is the first rookie in team history to create the Pro Bowl, which takes place on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Orlando at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Allen and Chark will join Calais Campbell’s defensive end, which was selected for his third consecutive Pro Bowl and fifth overall in his career in December.

Allen replaces the defensive end of the Kansas City Chief, Frank Clark, and Chark replaces the Chief’s wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Instead of the Pro Bowl, Clark and Hill will play the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV on February 2nd.

Allen, the seventh overall winner in the 2019 draft, led all rookies with 10.5 sacks and had a team high of 11 tackles after 16 games.

Last week, Allen cast the Pro Football Writers of America 2019 all-rookie team with the right tackle against Jawaan Taylor.

Chark, a choice from round two of the LSU, had a breakout season with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. During his 2018 rookie season, Chark only made 14 catches for 174 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Jaguar’s three Pro Bowl players were the most since the game in 2018 when they had six, including a franchise record of four on the defensive.

Last year, the former Jaguar corner ball Jalen Ramsey and Campbell were the only Jaguar representatives.

From 2007-16, the Jaguars had only one Pro Bowl defensive player who was linebacker Paul Posluszny in 2013.

Campbell switches to Tony Boselli (five selections), Jimmy Smith (five), Marcus Stroud (three), Maurice Jones-Drew (three) and former quarterback Mark Brunell (three) for at least three pro bowls while being selected for the Play franchise.

Since joining the Jaguars as a free agent in 2017, Campbell has registered eight multi-bag games, placing him sixth in the league throughout the period. He had 6.5 sacks and 53 devices in 2019.

