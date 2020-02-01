advertisement

Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, sits on September 7, 2017 in a Jaguar E-Type converted with an electric motor in London, Great Britain. (Toby Melville / Reuters)

The head of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will step down at the end of his contract term in September as Britain’s largest automaker shows signs of improvement after a scorching 2019 with job cuts, heavy losses and falling sales.

Ralf Speth has headed the company since 2010. During this time, the company has driven global expansion and established new factories in China, Brazil and Slovakia to produce 1 million cars annually.

Signs can be seen in front of the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Halewood in Liverpool, Northern England, on September 12, 2016. (Phil Noble / Reuters / File Photo)

However, sales ended at slightly over 550,000 vehicles last year as the company was slower than some of its competitors to electrify its product range, while a sharp drop in diesel demand and a slump in China, the world’s largest automotive market, detracted from performance.

JLR saw a 6 percent drop in sales in 2019, but has recovered in China in recent months and the company’s total sales increased 1.3 percent in December.

Land Rover discovery. (Courtesy Jaguar Land Rover)

Speth will continue to serve as a non-executive vice chairman at JLR and will remain on the board of Tata Sons, the parent company of Tata Motors, which is owned by JLR, the company said in a statement.

“A search committee has been formed that will work with me to find a suitable successor in the coming months,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons.

JLR will release the third quarter results for Tata Motors on January 30th.

By Costas Pitas

