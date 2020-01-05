advertisement

Chelsea have the money to spend on new players in the transfer window, and it is understandable that this has led to a transfer relationship with many players involved.

Blues legend and acting manager Frank Lampard has been given a lot of money to spend on new and high quality players after their transfer embargo was lifted by the CAS (Arbitration Court for Sports).

Several players have been mentioned as a possible transfer addition for Chelsea, who are targeting the Champions League spot at the end of this season.

Borussia Dortmund star Ad Adon Sancho, Lyon striker Musa Dembele and Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba have all been touted as possible Chelsea signings, and the Blues will have a new playing field with them.

Chelsea striker Kepa Arizabalaga is still the undisputed first choice in the club, with David Alaba on the left-back to defend defender Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Chico Tomori.

Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount will retain their midfield, while ad adon Sancho and Musa Dembele will join Willian in the Blues’ attack.

Musa Dembele is likely to start out as a central striker ahead of Tommy Abraham, who was in good shape.

