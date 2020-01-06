advertisement

The end of the Seattle defensive knocked out Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz with a first-quarter goal.

PHILADELPHIA – In a locker room in Seattle Seahawks, Jadeveon Clowney knew the questions were popping up.

“I already know what you’re going to ask me,” said the defender, referring to the game that marked the victory of Seahawks’ 17: 9 wildcard playoffs against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

He asked some reporters for his locker booth to wait a few minutes for him to shower and get dressed. But Clowney, who helped kick Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of the game in the first quarter, couldn’t help it.

He playfully addressed the hit he delivered to Nick Foles in December last year and which the NFL initially fined more than $ 40,000.

“I didn’t even kick Nick Foles out of the game and face death threats,” said Clowney.

Maybe that’s why he felt particularly lively with the home crowd on Sunday. He gave them a sign when he came out to warm up, he said. He waved and danced at half-time to a chorus of boos in the tunnel, Wentz’s fate had already been decided at this point. On the way out of the field he stopped at the foot of the tunnel and let out a roar.

“They hated that I came out, they hated that I left … I don’t know why,” said Clowney. “I’m just trying to be friends. I’m a kind guy.

“I tried to tell the guys on my team that they hate me. Their fans hate me for some reason. They think I tried to kill Nick Foles. Do you remember this piece? It was a blast.”

That’s how he described Sunday’s hit.

In the first game of the second round of the Eagles, Wentz was defeated by Bradley McDougald from Seattle with a 1-yard defeat. While Wentz was walking on the lawn, Clowney seemed to be leading with his helmet and connecting to the back of Wentz’s helmet.

Wentz stayed on the pitch for five more games. But with the Seahawks on the field, Wentz went into the medical tent on the sidelines and then into the locker room. His day is over, and with it the hopes of the eagles.

“I was just playing fast,” said Clowney. “He spun like he was running the ball, so I tried to get it down. It was a bang bang game. I have no intention of hurting anyone in this league. Let’s get that out there. I was down. ” I didn’t want to hurt him. I just played quickly. “

Clowney, who said empathetically that he didn’t expect to be punished for the third time this season, said he didn’t think his helmet was in contact with Wentz ‘, but admitted not to see a repeat.

Referee Shawn Smith hadn’t seen the replay shortly after the game. He said Wentz was a runner and “didn’t surrender,” he told a pool reporter. “We saw accidental contact and we didn’t consider it a foul.”

“You didn’t say anything,” said Clowney. “I asked the referee if he thought it was a personal foul and he said, ‘I don’t know it’s a kind of bang-bang game …’ So he didn’t throw it. If he did that thought, I think he would have flown the flag. But he didn’t believe.

Clowney and the Seahawks move on to Green Bay. It will be difficult for the Eagles and their fans to leave this critical moment behind. There might have been 118 snapshots from the scrimmage line that day, but that was the only thing that mattered.

Even Clowney knew that the Eagles turned to 40-year-old Josh McCown. This bravely gave the Eagles a chance, but was neglected, his last piece fittingly a sack from Clowney, one of the seven from Seattle, in fourth place. 7 from the 10 yard line of the Seahawks with 1:56 on the clock.

“A lot,” said Clowney when asked how much the hit and Wentz’s exit benefited the Seahawks. “When you play a backup quarterback there are only so many games that you can run and if you don’t have a game schedule all week it puts you in a difficult situation. Of course it made the rest of the game easier for us …

“I didn’t even hit him hard. I was just trying to finish the piece. It happened and I hope he’s fine.”

Time will tell if this is the case.

Eagle’s coach Doug Pederson declined to comment on the goal.

Lineman Jason Peters said he said to Clowney, “It was a bad game, it was a dirty game. He is like that, he didn’t try to do it. He has respect for me, I have respect for him and he is so, “man, I didn’t try to do it.” And we just kept playing from that point on. “

The Eagles, without their main player – the one whose absence ended their season.

“Bye Philly, again,” said Clowney with a wink as he ended his media session.

