Last night in Paris, Simon Porte Jacquemus released the big guns for his enormous coed show at La Defense Arena.

Sports events usually take place in the arena, but the Marseille-born designer did his own hat-trick with a star-studded cast, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Laetitia Casta.

Gigi Hadid on the runway for Jacquemus Herbst’20.

Bella Hadid on the runway for Jacquemu’s Fall ’20.

It is the first time in almost a decade that Casta has opened the show.

Laetitia Casta on the runway for Jacquemus Herbst ’20.

Looks for the girls were combined with towering, thigh-high boots with square toes that matched the brand’s typical geometric earrings.

A model on the runway for Jacquemus Herbst ’20.

The collection was also the return of another signature: Jacquemus’ architectural sandals, which he had retired for a few seasons because so many brands had copied him.

The brand new versions have been given a similar graphic square-toe update.

The other much-copied trend he founded, the micro bag, was also clearly felt. It was created in the form of his bestseller Chiquito – also in the crossbody style of the show contingent – plus belt pockets or holster styles the size of a credit card holder.

A model on the runway for Jacquemus Herbst ’20.

Men were in desert boots and something that was less than a million miles from a posh leather crocodile that was secured with a strap at the back. Yes, you can take the boy from the beach in Marseille, but don’t expect him to give up these shoes that are appropriate for the disease.

A model on the runway for Jacquemus Herbst ’20.

