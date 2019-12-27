advertisement

Frontcourt associates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas combined for 41 points, the Memphis bench added 46 and a strong second half powered the visiting Grizzlies to a 110-97 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Jackson continued his hot scoring touch of late, posting 20 points for his 13th 20-plus-point score of the season. Valanciunas scored 11 of his 21 21-pointers in the fourth quarter, including three straight buckets in a stretch that extended Memphis’s lead from 12 to 20 points.

Tyus Jones led the Memphis bench crowd with 15 points, including 3-of-4 shooting from behind the 3-point line. Brandon Clarke added 13 points, De’Anthony Melton scored nine points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Kyle Anderson smashed seven more assists in just 12 minutes.

The energy provided by the Grizzlies’ reserves boosted the visitors in the second half to the advantage of 37-27 in the third quarter, and 24-23 in the fourth.

Oklahoma City, which entered a four-game winning streak and a seven-out nine win, pulled within nine with 2:15 to play but came no closer.

Chris Paul posted game highs of 23 points and 11 assists, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, and last week’s Western Conference player Dennis Schroder added 20 points from the bench. However, outside of Schroder, the Oklahoma City reserves combined for just eight points on 3-for-16 shooting. That was the difference.

Coming off a performance in which he allowed 145 points against the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis increased its defensive intensity. The Grizzlies held the Thunder to 28.6 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line, and 41.3 percent from the floor overall.

The 97 points allowed was a low season for the Grizzlies, who had not previously held an opponent under 102 points. Memphis had a 50-34 advantage in the rebellion attack, trailed by Jae Crowder’s 10.

The win marked a nine-game losing streak to Oklahoma City for the Grizzlies.

