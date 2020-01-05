advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Saturday

January 4, 2020 at 8:01 pm

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: January 4th

advertisement

Central Bucks East 57, New Foundations 46: Joe Jackman scored 25 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, when East quickly started with a 14: 4 in the first quarter and later set the game for the non-league win in the fourth quarter.

For the patriots, too, Jack Hamilton had 11 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and four assists. Jason Markowitz added eight points for east that linked to six 3-pointers.

The Patriots have won five of their last six games.

Methacton 54, Central Bucks West 34: Jack Neri led West with 16 points, while Owen Haney had nine and Danny Miller eight. The goats led Methacton, one of the class 6A favorites in District One, 15-8 after a quarter before the Warriors took control 13-0 in the second quarter.

Shipley School 60, Germantown Academy 52: Jordan Longino scored 17 points and led GA, while Tayshaun Mack and Casey Traina added 12 points each.

Spring-Ford 42, Pennridge 39: The Rams fought their way out of the field and the free-throw line in this home league defeat. Christian Guldin led the team with 14 points, Luke Yoder with 11.

Council Rock South 69, Quakertown 33: Luca Baratta scored 13 of his 20 best points when South started with a 25-point opening quarter and never looked back. Michael Stewart and Jack Rebholz also added 12 points each for the Golden Hawks. Jack Gordon hit two threes and led Quakertown with 10 points

advertisement