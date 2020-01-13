advertisement

A half-crash on the 264th overpass has caused major delays on Highway 1 Monday morning.

Jackknifed halfway slows down traffic along Highway 1 in Langley

Eastbound from 248th to 264th is closed, the western boundary is very slow after half-collision

advertisement

Expect heavy delays on Highway 1 this morning as one half became a jacket under the overpass of 264th Street this morning.

Highway 1 was completely closed both ways for about 30 minutes with the opening west at about 6 p.m.

Eastbound from 248th to 264th remains closed.

Traffic has been pinned to Abbotsford by the exit of Mount Lehman west.

# BCHwy1 at 264 St at #LangleyBC, half-jacket is tied under overpass, please avoid highway to this area pic.twitter.com/1at02KaX4D

– Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

UPDATE – # BCHwy1 EB CLOSED at 264 St at #LangleyBC, BB is Open but very slow. Please avoid the area if possible

– Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

More to come.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement