Current Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson spoke of his “shock” that one of his Tannadice predecessors, Jackie McNamara, had suffered an alleged brain hemorrhage.

Neilson sent his best wishes to the former Dunfermline, Celtic and Scottish player and his family when it turned out that he was awake only a few days after being placed in an induced coma.

Darren Jackson, first team coach at United during McNamara’s reign, confirmed that his close friend had spoken to his relatives.

Jackson – who plans to visit the 46-year-old at Hull Royal Infirmary – said: “We just heard that he is talking. He is in and out of consciousness.

“They thought that seven to ten days he was going to be in a coma, but he speaks today so it is very positive.

“I think it’s one step at a time right now and I don’t think they expected what happened today.

“I don’t think anyone will get carried away.”

“My thoughts are with Jackie McNamara and his family”

Neilson, who had recently spoken with McNamara, supported him to show the same fight that has served him so well in the field now that he is being treated in hospital.

“Everyone wishes Jackie and his family the best,” he said.

“He was here at Dundee United as manager and I know him as well through football and I hope he will get better soon. I have played against him many times and I have also been part of a few Scottish teams with him.

“This is a very difficult time for Jackie and his family and we just have to pray for him to get out of it.

“He was very successful at Dundee United, taking the team to the cup final, and he also brought in a lot of young players so that he could be proud of his time at the helm of this club.

“He was a fighter on the field and I’m sure he will be the same now.”

Neilson added, “Look at his career – he’s one of the best-performing Scottish players we’ve produced for a very long time for the number of medals, his time at Celtic and his international appearances.

“Everyone in Scottish football will feel it. It shows how precious life is and you need to make the most of it.

“I saw Jackie a few weeks ago because he was doing a bit of work at Dunfermline.

“He was at one of our games and I was talking to him, so the news was a bit of a shock.

“He is 46 years old and takes care of him. We just hope that Jackie will make it and I’m sure he will. “

