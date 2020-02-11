advertisement

FORMER Dundee United boss and Dunfermline star Jackie McNamara is in “critical but stable condition” in hospital.

The NHS Trust of Hull University Teaching Hospitals released a statement regarding the Celtic and Scottish ex-player after learning that he had suffered a brain bleed.

It is understood that Mr. McNamara, 46, was walking around when he started to feel bad before collapsing near his home.

advertisement

He was rushed to a facility in York before being transferred.

This is Jackie’s daughter.

Thank you all for your kind words and your support. My father receives the best possible care because you can all understand that it is difficult for us as a family and ask for confidentiality right now. ❤️

– Jackie McNamara (@ Jackie_Mc4) February 10, 2020

Worried, sick for my former teammate and great friend Jackie McNamara who collapsed at home on Saturday with bleeding in the brain .. my thoughts are with his wife Samantha and the children 🙏🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🍀

– John Hartson (@ JohnHartson10) February 10, 2020

An NHS spokesperson said, “We can confirm that Jackie McNamara was admitted to the Royal Hospital in Hull on Sunday evening and is currently being treated in our intensive care unit.

“He remains in a critical but stable state.

“We support both Jackie and his family, who demand that their privacy be respected at this time.”

McNamara’s family thanked the audience for their response last night after thousands of fans turned to social media to send them their best wishes.

Everyone’s thoughts at Dundee United are with ex-manager Jackie McNamara and his family today 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/BK2n9OhQ0V

– Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 10, 2020

He led the Tangerines from 2013 to 2015, reaching two cup finals.

In January 2019, he returned to Scottish football as a new Pars consultant.

The defender has made 33 appearances for Scotland and 358 for Celtic during his playing career.

The Parkhead club said, “Everyone’s thoughts and prayers at Celtic FC are with Jackie and his family.”

United added: “Everyone’s thoughts at Dundee United are with ex-manager Jackie McNamara and his family today.”

advertisement