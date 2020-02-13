THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1208 – Picture: Musical guest Jack Harlow appears on February 12, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

While his “WHATS POPPIN” is rising in the Spotify charts, breakout artist Jack Harlow wants to boost his dynamism with a top-class television appearance.

Harlow appears on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Harlow’s “Fallon” debut concludes an episode that also features performances by Ryan Seacrest and Zoe Kravitz.

The episode also includes a “Classroom Instruments” segment with Janet Jackson.

The episode was pre-recorded and begins at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT on NBC. The Jack Harlow performance should start around the 50 minute mark. Photos of his performance follow; A video will be posted below based on availability.

