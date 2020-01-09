advertisement

Over time, the loss of Jack Grealish in the Irish setup starts to hurt more and more. He has grown stronger in Aston Villa and shows the kind of attack characteristics that are painfully lacking in the current senior squad.

Although Ireland does not want a player who does not want to stand up for the country, it is difficult not to wonder what could have been if it had not changed its international relations with England.

It was clear that he had the potential to be an underage star. He was named Irish Under-21 Player of the Year in 2015, but would choose England a few months later.

While many players who have worked for Ireland in the past have had rather weak ties to the country, this cannot be said for Grealish. His father Kevin made sure that he was aware of his Irish roots in his youth and even played a lot of Gaelic football.

He competed for the John Mitchels Club in the English Midlands and was apparently outstanding. His father even attributes part of his current success to his time as an athlete.

In conversation with BirminghamLive, Kevin Grealish described how Gaelic Football had strengthened him for a career in professional football:

He had run the show with Gaelic. It really helped him because he was thrown from pillar to pillar. It’s brutal compared to soccer.

Jack, as you know, is good with his feet, but you can pick up the ball and he would knock it over everyone!

I once said that to Gordan Cowans (Aston Villa coach). He asked why Jack was expecting utensils so well and it was the GAA. It really built up his torso, players would bounce off of him. It is likely why he is so strong today.

He had to stop playing at 16, they just stomped on his fingers and it all got too much. At this point, Nike knocked on the door to sponsor him.

It was a summer sport, Gaelic, and he would play it nonstop, he didn’t care about your crickets or rugbies.

He even scored a point in Croke Park.

Jack Grealish scored a point for Warwickshire at halftime in Kerry / Dublin 2009, the day of startled earwigs.

– Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven), April 21, 2015

In an interview with Die Zeit in 2016, the player himself liked to tell about his time in Gaelic football:

I didn’t grow up with other sports so much, but I loved Gaelic.

You can play soccer in it; Not only do you need to have the ball in your hand, you can just run with the ball.

But when I was 13, Villa told me that I have to stop because it’s rough. I still played from time to time until I was 15.

